Tell us how you’ve been affected by the closure of Compass Medical facilities

The abrupt closure of a large physician group in southeast Massachusetts has sent patients and nearby facilities scrambling as groups try to coordinate where patients should go for future health care.

In a statement posted late Wednesday to its website, and subsequently emailed to many of its patients, Compass Medical said that it would be closing all six of its offices, effective immediately. The 450-employee organization had 80 physicians, according to the LinkedIn page of its CEO, and serves approximately 70,000 patients, according to a spokesman.