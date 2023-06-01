Three people injured, 19 displaced after five-alarm fire in Brockton rips through two homes

Three people were injured and 19 were displaced Thursday after a five-alarm fire broke out at a Brockton home and spread to the building next door, officials said.

At around 2:48 a.m., officials were notified of the blaze on South Street, according to Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli. Upon arrival, firefighters found both of the multi-family, three-story homes engulfed in flames, officials said.

Most of the residents had escaped before fire crews’ arrival, but four were trapped in a gated backyard, Nardelli said.