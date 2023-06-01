Three people injured, 19 displaced after five-alarm fire in Brockton rips through two homes

Three people were injured and 19 were displaced Thursday after a five-alarm fire broke out at a Brockton home and spread to the building next door, officials said.
At around 2:48 a.m., officials were notified of the blaze on South Street, according to Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli. Upon arrival, firefighters found both of the multi-family, three-story homes engulfed in flames, officials said.
Most of the residents had escaped before fire crews’ arrival, but four were trapped in a gated backyard, Nardelli said.
“They were unable to get out,” he said in a phone interview. “They were in a fenced-in area and we had to break it down.”
Advertisement
Three people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said. The home where the fire broke out is a “total loss,” Nardelli said, and is set to be torn down Thursday afternoon. The second house sustained significant damage, officials said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, according to Nardelli.
At 2:48 this morning, Brockton Fire was receiving calls for multiple buildings on fire on South Street. On arrival crews found two large residential buildings well involved. Within minutes a fourth alarm was struck. Fire is now high under control. ￼ pic.twitter.com/6ISXFZUqDO— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) June 1, 2023
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.