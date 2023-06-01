Whitman mother pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of two-year-old daughter

One day earlier, Leonard had contacted DCF about Farrell who had a documented habit of banging her head and reported her concern about the child’s health but was told Farrell’s behavior was consistent with a child adjusting to new surroundings, according to Tumposky. At the time, DCF was attempting to reunite Leonard with her seven biological children, including Farrell, her lawyer said.

Shaniqua N. Leonard was living in Whitman with the victim, Lyric Farrell, and six of her biological children who had recently been returned to her care by the Department of Children and Families when the incident took place on Dec. 29, 2019, according to her attorney, Michael L. Tumposky and prosecutors.

The mother of a two-year-old girl who waited 30 hours before summoning help for her unresponsive child in 2019 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child in Plymouth Superior Court Wednesday, according to court records and the woman’s defense attorney.

According to prosecutors, Leonard made a call to 911 leading to Farrell first being rushed to Brockton Hospital and then being flown by medical helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead three days later. The state medical examiner’s office discovered head injuries during an autopsy, but was not able to reach a firm conclusion about cause of death, according to Tumposky.

“It’s a mystery,” Tumposki said in a telephone interview Thursday. “She was not accused nor was there any evidence of her causing any of the injuries” documented by the medical examiner.

Tumposky said Leonard pleaded guilty to the charges in order to accept responsibility for her failure to act.

“She bears some responsibility for what transpired,” he said. “She is not accused of harming the child in any way.”

In a statement, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said they sought an eight year prison sentence for Leonard. Cruz said in a statement that Farrell was “loved, she was special and she didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

Superior Court Judge Maynard Kirplani rejected prosecutors’ request that Leonard serve eight years behind bars and instead imposed a maximum sentence of four years in prison for both charges. Tumposky said Leonard, who spent an estimated 2.5 years jailed awaiting trial, will be eligible for parole in about eight months.

Kirplani also ordered Leonard to serve five years on probation once released from prison, according to court records. During that time, she cannot have unsupervised contact with children 16 years old and younger, she must stay away from witnesses in the case, complete a mental health evaluation and treatment, attend anger management and parenting classes and comply with any orders issued by DCF.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.