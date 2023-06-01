Woman found dead in Marlborough hotel parking lot, suspect in custody, DA’s office says

A person was taken into police custody as authorities investigated a woman’s death in a parking lot outside of a Marlborough hotel on Thursday, officials said.
Marlborough police responded to a hotel off Lakeside Avenue at 12:38 p.m. for the reported death “and a suspect was placed into custody,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.
Ryan’s office called the woman’s death an “apparent homicide.” The victim’s name was not released.
No further details were released. The woman’s death is under investigation by Ryan’s office, State Police, and Marlborough police, the statement said.
