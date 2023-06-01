‘Are you blind?’: Ron DeSantis snaps at reporter during New Hampshire campaign stop

After his remarks, DeSantis mingled with voters for several minutes as he moved through the audience. As he stopped for a picture with a supporter, Steve Peoples of the Associated Press asked him why attendees weren’t given the opportunity to ask him questions in front of the audience.

DeSantis, a Republican who announced his bid for the White House last week , delivered a nearly hourlong speech before about 100 people at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appeared to lose his temper on Thursday when a reporter asked him why he did not take questions from the audience at a speaking event in Laconia, N.H., sarcastically asking the reporter twice if he was blind.

“People are coming up to me, talking to me, what are you talking about? ... Are you blind?” he said to Peoples, according to a video of the exchange posted by NBC News reporter Jonathan Allen. “Are you blind? People are coming up to me, talking to me [about] whatever they want to talk to me about.”

It’s common for presidential hopefuls to take questions from voters after they finish a stump speech in New Hampshire, which has held the nation’s first presidential primary for more than 100 years. Former president Donald Trump notably broke away from that tradition during his 2016 campaign in New Hampshire, favoring large-scale rallies over the smaller meetings candidates typically have with Granite State voters.

It was DeSantis’s first visit to New Hampshire since announcing his presidential bid on May 24. He made a trip to the state earlier in May and stopped by the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, another popular destination for presidential candidates.

DeSantis also didn’t take audience questions over two days in Iowa but mingled with supporters in the crowd, according to the Associated Press.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.