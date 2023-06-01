Dev Shah wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee

When Dev Shah, 14, stepped up to the podium in the 14th round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, he instantly identified the roots of his word. Still, he asked for all of the information — just to be safe.
His smile suggested he was pretty sure he had it. And he did, correctly spelling “psammophile” to win the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
“It’s surreal,” he said as he held the coveted Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the bee. “My legs are still shaking.”
The winning word referred to an organism that prefers or thrives in sandy areas. Jacques A. Bailly, the pronouncer, used the example of a cactus thriving in Arizona.
Dev won after Charlotte Walsh, 14, tripped on spelling “daviely,” an adverb of Scottish origin meaning listless.
Dev, an eighth grader from Largo, Florida, defeated 228 other competitors (including 10 other finalists) from around the United States to win $50,000 in cash. He dashed any hopes of a spell-off, in which the remaining spellers have 90 seconds to spell as many words correctly as possible. The new feature was introduced last year.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.