Dev Shah wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee

When Dev Shah, 14, stepped up to the podium in the 14th round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, he instantly identified the roots of his word. Still, he asked for all of the information — just to be safe.

His smile suggested he was pretty sure he had it. And he did, correctly spelling “psammophile” to win the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“It’s surreal,” he said as he held the coveted Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the bee. “My legs are still shaking.”