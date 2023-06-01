We should be thinking now about EVs’ radio frequency interference

Re “AM radio in your car? Don’t let Congress decide.” by Jeff Jacoby (Opinion, May 31): Electric motors and other electronic equipment in electric vehicles can be a major source of radio frequency interference to residents in high-traffic areas as well as to public safety communications. Requiring manufacturers to include AM radio in cars would ensure that automakers at least make a small effort to mitigate some of this potential interference. It would be far better for Senators Ed Markey and Ted Cruz, through their proposed AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, to require strict enforcement of radio frequency interference regulations by the Federal Communications Commission on car manufacturers or perhaps require the FCC to write even more stringent radio frequency regulations. In a decade or two the amount of aggregate radio frequency interference caused by electric vehicles could become a serious issue if not properly considered and addressed now.

Paul Krueger