Nurses cite links between unsafe practices, medical errors

Medical errors like those suffered by 6-month-old Jackson Kekula and his family are tragic and confounding. Jackson died after undergoing a routine sleep study at Boston Children’s Hospital (“Avoiding medical errors must become a priority,” Editorial, May 23). The circumstances surrounding his death — redirection to a different hospital floor than usual, in a space his mother said seemed fairly empty; issues with the monitoring equipment; and a technician down the hall instead of next door — strike this intensive care unit nurse as a recipe for danger.

Massachusetts nurses have been sounding the alarm about medical errors for decades. We know that not having enough time with patients can jeopardize care quality. In the “State of Nursing in Massachusetts” survey conducted by Beacon Research this spring, nurses polled cited negative effects of unsafe assignments: 70 percent reported patient complications, 49 percent reported injury or harm, and 23 percent reported the death of a patient.