The burning solar question: Where to place the infrastructure?

We must strike a balance between retaining and preserving undeveloped land and taking former farm land (former farm land is developed land), abandoned developed land, and undeveloped land for solar and wind power production. Energy production cannot all be on already developed properties, as Panetta states. That is just not enough.

I believe Nicie Panetta of the Trustees of Reservations severely underestimates how much land will be needed to transition from fossil fuel-generated electricity to carbon-free electricity ( “Our state’s looming, pressing challenge: the green electric grid,” Letters, May 20). As Massachusetts switches from using coal, oil, and natural gas for heating, cooking, and transportation, our demand for electricity will increase.

I fear that views such as those expressed by Panetta will give people the ammunition to fight large-scale ground-mounted solar and wind farms in their communities. So many people say they want to stop climate change, but when facilities are proposed on the scale of production needed to truly replace fossil fuel-generated power, many of these same people say: Put it somewhere else.

We must upgrade and augment the power grid and its infrastructure to move larger amounts of electricity. This may require more land. Yes, we must properly regulate the transformation from a society powered by coal, oil, and natural gas to one that is powered carbon-free. Still, it will take compromises to reach our climate goals.

Paul Wilbur

Waltham

The writer is a member of the Trustees of Reservations.





Rapid transition to solar poses a threat to open spaces

Sabrina Shankman’s recent front-page article “As the electrical grid goes green, big gaps emerge” (May 14) provided an excellent explanation of the complexities of a transition to renewable energy. Stories about climate change often omit the technicalities of where our electricity comes from and where renewable energy projects are built. However, I didn’t think the article went far enough in discussing the nuanced problems of a rapid transition to renewable energy.

Massachusetts has lost more than 4,000 acres of forest to solar development, funded by a SMART (Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target) subsidy program whose rollout continues to yield unintended consequences. Some towns have lost more than 400 acres of woods alone, threatening local ecology. Rural communities are targeted by developers for utility-grade solar and battery storage systems, threatening our open spaces and farmland.

Some media reports have focused on push-back against solar development from the fossil fuel industry, but the situation is more complex than that. We should continually reevaluate our transition to renewable energy so that we don’t destroy our forests and farms in the rush to renewables.

Katherine Harrelson

Newton