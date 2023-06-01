Alyssa Thomas smashes franchise assist record in Connecticut Sun victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Natisha Hiedeman scored 19 points, Alyssa Thomas had 16 points, 9 rebounds and a franchise-high 16 assists, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx, 89-84, on Thursday night.

Thomas passed Lindsay Whalen’s single-game mark of 13 for the team record before finishing two shy of Courtney Vandersloot’s WNBA record of 18. Thomas had seven assists in the first quarter and reached 10 with 3:24 left before halftime to set a franchise record for the most in a half, passing Renee Montgomery’s nine in 2010.

Connecticut scored the opening 12 points of the second half for a 59-47 lead as Minnesota missed its first nine field-goal attempts before Bridget Carleton’s 3-pointer with 4:25 left in the third.