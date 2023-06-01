Brookline girls’ tennis notches a Division 1 first-round win over Bay State Conference rival Natick

On Thursday, his 13th-seeded Warriors earned a 4-1 victory over visiting Natick in a Division 1 first-round matchup of Bay State Conference rivals at Waldstein Park. Brookline advances to a second-round match against fourth-seeded Wellesley, another Bay State foe, on Monday.

The first-year Brookline girls’ tennis coach came in with first-year assistant Chris Ferrara, planning to bring stability to a team that has had three sets of coaches and assistants in three years.

Keith Carson could see a season’s worth of work showing in how his team played.

“The singles players are hitting very high quality, low margin of error shots, and winning points, moving their opponent around, dictating the points, and using all their shots,” Carson said. “They’re using all those tools. That’s what we started working on the very first day.”

Brookline (13-6) earned wins everywhere except first singles. Riley Ament, the only starting sophomore, registered the first win of the day at second singles 6-0, 6-1.

“I think my forehand and my serve were pretty good today,” said Ament, who has been playing competitively since she was 12. “I tried to focus on my technique, getting in the right position, and trying to anticipate what she would do.”

Senior Lilly Feldman and junior Samme Ash came away with a 6-3, 6-3 win at first doubles, juniors Simrah Bawaand Summer Ash took a 6-2, 6-2 win at second doubles, and then Ali Vaivare finished the day with a 6-0, 6-2 decision at third singles.

“I tried to make sure I take a breath in between each point to make sure I don’t go overboard on the exhaustion,” Vaivare said. “I think I played well, hitting the ball side to side, trying to make her run because of the heat.”

For No. 20 Natick freshman Grace Zhang won 6-0, 6-2, and finished 16-0, dropping only 20 games all year.

Earlier in the day, Natick coach Jerry Daly informed Zhang that she had been named Bay State Carey MVP.

“It’s been really great,” said Zhang, who has been playing since she was 8. “I’m really happy I decided to play because it’s given me so many good experiences. I just really loved playing this season.”

Carson said he voted Zhang for MVP because he felt she deserved it.

“Grace is a very solid player. Every part of her game is polished,” Carson said. “To beat her, you have to really be on the top of your game and hitting all of your shots . . . That’s really hard for any player to do.”

The Redhawks (8-9) graduated five starters from last year’s team, but an influx of young players and Zhang’s success bode well for the future. Seventeen of their 22 players are underclassmen.

“It’s really great,” Zhang said. “It gives a lot of hope for the future. I’ve made a lot of friends.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.