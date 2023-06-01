Chris Cannuscio helps Marblehead hold off furious rally by Somerville in preliminary-round win of Division 2 baseball tournament

The Highlanders (10-11) fell into a 9-0 hole after the second inning and stormed back, cutting Marblehead’s lead to 9-7 in the third inning, and to 11-10 in the fifth.

On Thursday evening, he couldn’t help himself. The junior righthander flexed and let out a triumphant roar after striking out the final batter to seal a 13-11 Division 2 preliminary-round win for the 29th-seeded Magicians over No. 36 Somerville .

Enter Cannuscio, who delivered 2 ⅔ strong innings to seal the win.

“I’ve been in a lot of situations like that this year, and it’s nice that coach trusts me,” Cannuscio said. “I just try to throw strikes. My mentality is to attack.”

When Cannuscio entered the game in the fifth, Somerville threatened with the bases loaded and one out, trailing by just one run. Cannuscio induced a routine fly ball to centerfielder Shane Keough, who made the catch and gunned down the tying run at the plate to end the inning.

“It’s just an energy play,” said Marblehead coach Mike Giardi. “We had a couple bases loaded that we didn’t score on. Now they have one and it’s like they can get the lead, or tie it, and Shane came up with that big throw there.”

The Magicians (13-8) tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth, before Cannuscio closed it out in the seventh.

“He’s been used to that role and successful in that role,” Giardi said of Cannuscio, who started the game at first base “He’s used to coming off from the field, which is good.”

Marblehead made the tournament last season, but Thursday marked Cannuscio’s first tournament appearance on the mound.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Cannuscio said. “It gave me some motivation because last year I pitched in a couple games but I wasn’t in a huge role, so it’s good to see my offseason work paying off.”

Keough (2 doubles, RBI) and Brooks Keefe (3 singles, double, RBI) paced the Magicians at the plate.

Marblehead will travel to face No. 4 Hopkinton (14-6) in the Round of 32.

“Hopkinton’s a great team,” Cannuscio said. “But we’ve really got nothing to lose. We’re the 29 seed, they’re the four seed. We can shock the state.”

Division 1 State

Attleboro 6, Doherty 2 — Jonny Pagano fanned seven in 6.2 two-hit innings and Cooper Johnson and Matt Harvie each collected a pair of hits and an RBI for the No. 29 Bombardiers (10-11) in the preliminary round win.

Braintree 9, Everett 3 — Jack Fitzgerald launched a grand slam, Charlie DiMartino legged out an inside-the-park home run, and Dan Surette struck out 11 in a complete game for the No. 23 Wamps (11-10) in the preliminary-round win.

Division 2 State

Silver Lake 2, Danvers 1 — Senior Jake Cipullo struck out seven in a one-hitter for the No. 31 Lakers (10-11) in the preliminary-round win.

Division 3 State

Archbishop Williams 20, Putnam 0 — Wilfred Santiago drove in five and Stephen Ondrick, Josh Turcotte, and Jack Solomon each knocked in three for the No. 22 Bishops (12-9) in the preliminary round win.

Division 5 State

O’Bryant 6, Mahar 5 — Senior Ricky Guerrero knocked two hits and scored twice and sophomore Edward Santana pitched five innings of two-run ball in relief for the No. 28 Tigers (12-8) in the preliminary-round victory.

Softball

Division 1 State

Beverly 14, Framingham 10 — Noelle McLane collected three hits for the No. 32 Panthers (12-9) in the preliminary round win.

Division 2 State

Notre Dame (Hingham) 12, Dracut 4 — Sophomore Piper Levin’s grand slam powered the No. 34 Cougars (12-7) to the preliminary-round victory.

Division 3 State

Cardinal Spellman 10, O’Bryant 0 — Junior Taylor Dolan fanned 16 in a complete game two-hitter and finsihed 3 for 3 at the plate for the 28th-seeded Cardinals (14-10) in a preliminary round win over the 37th-seeded Tigers in Brockton.

Spellman heads out west to face No. 5 Pittsfield next.

Hanover 18, Cristo Rey 5 — Junior Kaelyn Chase (four runs, two RBIs) and sophomore Noey Giardina (two runs, four RBIs) led a 15-hit attack with three hits apiece for the No. 27 Hawks (15-6) in the preliminary-round win.

Junior Kate Baldinelli (two runs, two RBIs), junior McKenzie Foley (two RBIs), sophomore Abby Hanna (two RBIs), and freshman Abby Minasi (three runs) each logged two hits for Hanover.

Division 5 State

Minuteman 14, Pathfinder 1 — Annie Brosnan was a double shy of the cycle, Katie Potter collected three hits, and Alyssa Collins struck out 11 and gave up three hits in five innings for the No. 29 Revolution (16-3) in the preliminary-round win.

Non-tournament games

Greater New Bedford 5, Bay Path 1 — Hayleigh Silva spun a complete game on the mound and finished 3 for 4 at the plate as the Bears outlasted the Minutemen for the State Vocational Large Division title in Charlton.

Silva yielded but a single run on two hits, walking three and striking out nine for Greater New Bedford (14-9) in addition to scoring a pair of runs herself.

Genesis Nunes, Ana Tsonis and Emma Machado each had two hits apiece for the Bears, who earned the No. 10 seed in the MIAA Division 3 state tournament and will begin play on Monday in New Bedford vs. No. 23 Tantasqua.

Boys’ lacrosse

Division 4 State

Minuteman 6, Monomoy 5 — Brandon Carta scored four goals and Jake Reilly added two more for the 36th-seeded Mustangs (9-8) in a preliminary-round win over the 29th-seeded Sharks (14-5) in Chatham. Minuteman advances to face No. 4 Weston on Monday.

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 1 State

Hopkinton 13, Quincy 8 — Jaymie Arena reached 100 career goals by scoring four times for the 32nd-seeded Hillers (7-12) in a preliminary round win over the 33rd-seeded Presidents (13-8).

Morgan Arnold made 16 saves for Hopkinton in the win, a game which was paused for heat breaks once each half. Emma Dacey (3 goals, 3 assists) also had a strong game offensively for the Hillers, who draw top-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury on Saturday in the next round.

Natick 11, Brookline 10 — Trailing by three goals in the final quarter, the 13th-seeded Redhawks (12-7) closed on a 4-0 run to close out the 20th-seeded Warriors in a first-round matchup. Chase Opie scored twice in the fourth quarter for Natick (12-7), including the winner in the battle of Bay State Conference foes.

Olivia Norchi racked up eight points (5 goals, 3 assists), surpassing 200 goals for her career for Natick. Her final goal served as the equalizer for the Redhawks with 3:06 remaining.

Woburn 16, Mansfield 9 — Kayla Buback and Riley Morgan ripped five goals apiece for the 29th-seeded Tanners (9-11) in a preliminary-round win over the 36th-seeded Hornets (10-9).

Division 3 State

Hanover 21, St. Mary’s 3 — Sophie Schiller scored four times, Eva Kelliher had three goals, an assist and eight draw controls and Samantha Burke reached 100 career points with two goals and two assists for the seventh-seeded Hawks (11-6) in a first-round win over the 26th-seeded Spartans. Emma Dolan struck for three goals and caused two turnovers for Hanover and Ayla McDermod struck for four goals.

Boys’ volleyball

Division 2 State

Greater New Bedford 3, Billerica 0 — Curran Farnsworth (19 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces) and Evan Fagundes (21 assists) led the Bears (14-3) to a first-round win. Colin Stuessi (8 kills, 6 digs) and Tayshaun Andrade (13 digs, 3 aces) contributed key plays.

O’Bryant 3, Burlington 0 — Son Nguyen dished out 38 assists for the sixth-seeded Tigers (17-4) in a first-round win.

Correspondents Jake Levin, Trevor Hass, Mike Puzzanghera and AJ Traub contributed to this story.




