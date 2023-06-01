If the Red Sox lose a resurgent Chris Sale again, where does the rotation go from here?

He was pitching well and showed the “Here it comes, try to hit it” confidence that made him one of the best pitchers of his time.

Over the last month, for the first time in a very long time, Chris Sale had his mojo back.

Sale was lifted in the fourth inning of Thursday’s 8-2 victory against the Cincinnati Reds with a sore left shoulder. He will have an MRI on Friday morning.

“Obviously, it didn’t look great,” manager Alex Cora said.

Sale was not available after the game, passing word through the team that he wanted to wait until after the MRI to address the situation.

Advertisement

Given his tortured history over recent seasons, good news would be a surprise.

Sale missed 41 days with a shoulder injury in 2018. Then came an elbow injury in 2019 that led to Tommy John surgery in 2020.

The 2022 season included a rib fracture, a fractured finger on his left hand, and a fractured right wrist.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Cora was downcast when asked how concerned he was.

“We’ll see,” was all he said.

Sale came out firing in the first inning, striking out three and averaging 94.3 miles per hour with his four-seam fastball with four pitches of 95 or better.

Then his velocity tumbled and with it his effectiveness.

Sale allowed two hard-hit doubles in the third and two more in the fourth. After he fell behind Nick Senzel, Cora visited the mound with trainer Masai Takahashi and Sale successfully lobbied to stay in the game.

Sale’s next pitch was a slider well out of the strike zone. Cora and Takahashi came back out of the dugout and that was the end of Sale’s night.

Sale walked off the field with his glove over his face, masking what were surely some choice words.

Advertisement

“I cannot be irresponsible,” Cora said. “We’ve been through this for a while. We know each other. Obviously, it’s not easy because of what he’s gone through. But, at the end, I’ve got to take care of him.

“I know he tried to take care of us. But, no, it doesn’t work that way from my end. At the end, it’s Chris Sale over the Red Sox. He wanted to finish [the inning] but, [no]. Give it a shot, and after that I can’t be [irresponsible].”

Sale was 3-0 with a 2.42 earned run average in his four starts leading into Thursday. He averaged 6 ⅔ innings in those games with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings as opponents hit .183.

For a pitcher who missed essentially all of last season, it was impressive. Maybe, just maybe, the Sox had their ace back.

Now it’ll be another scramble.

The Sox lead the majors with 16 starts of fewer than four innings. No other team has more than 10. At best, it’s likely Sale will be out at least a few weeks and that means the Sox will have to consider moving one of their demoted starters back into the rotation.

It could be Corey Kluber, who is 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA. He hasn’t appeared in a game since May 21 and is tentatively scheduled to start a game in Saturday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay.

Nick Pivetta is the other option but he has allowed three runs over 10 ⅓ innings in five relief appearances. Best to leave him where he is most effective.

Advertisement

The Sox could build up long relievers Josh Winckowski or Kutter Crawford. There aren’t any palatable options at Triple A Worcester at the moment.

For a team whose rotation has the third-highest ERA in the American League with Sale, his loss for any extended period could be ruinous.

The Sox are in no position to trade for a starter. Their best hope would be for Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, James Paxton, and Garrett Whitlock to improve and carry a heavier load.

On a night when the Sox stormed back to win the game, the music in the clubhouse could not mask the concern for Sale, especially given how well he had been pitching.

“Hoping for the best,” Cora said, without much conviction in his voice.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.