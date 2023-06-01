Red Sox break out in eighth to avoid being swept by Reds, but Chris Sale exits with sore pitching shoulder

But manager Alex Cora had other plans. Hernández was 0 for 3 with a strikeout, adding to what has been a poor season for the veteran. So, Cora called on Raimel Tapia to pinch hit in what amounted to a series defeat following a 5-4 loss.

His team was trailing by a run in the eighth and Hernández was on deck, representing the tying run.

Kiké Hernández wasn’t part of a key moment in the Red Sox’ loss to the Reds on Wednesday night.

One night later, with the Sox trying to avoid a sweep, Hernández was the biggest factor in their 8-2 win, belting the solo homer in the seventh inning that put the Sox ahead, 2-1. He later added a two-run single in the Sox’ six-run eighth.

Yet Chris Sale’s status overshadowed the night for the Sox. On one hand, they were hoping to avoid being swept. They had Sale on the mound, their ace who had been on a roll, posting a 2.23 ERA across his last five starts.

Yet Sale’s night was cut short because of shoulder soreness. He lasted just 3⅔ innings and allowed a run before Cora removed him from the game on what was the manager’s second visit to the mound in the fourth.

The lefthander was dominant in his first two innings, racking up five of his six strikeouts.Yet Sale’s velocity took a hit in the third and fourth, and the Reds tagged him for back-to-back doubles that put them ahead, 1-0.

The Sox hung in there, though, and had some luck go their way in the fourth against Reds starter Hunter Greene. Rafael Devers skied a fly ball that center fielder Jose Barrero lost in the twilight, allowing Devers to get to second safely for a double. The next batter, Justin Turner, singled to right field, scoring Devers.

That would be it against Greene, however, who held the Sox to those two hits while striking out eight.

The Sox finally got to the Reds’ bullpen in the seventh when Hernández parked a solo shot into the Monster seats. Yet Sox reliever Chris Martin coughed up the lead in the eighth on a Matt McClain RBI single.

