The Red Sox have shown confidence in Tanner Houck as a starter, and he’s determined to prove they made the right call

Since being called up in 2020, the starter or reliever conversations surrounding the Red Sox righthander have rubbed shoulders. He’s been shifted between both roles, finding his footing as an elite bullpen arm.

It’s important to him — even if he continues to fall flat — because that’s the only route for a breakthrough.

But starting is a different beast. Though he’s done it most of his life, there’s no comparison to big league hitters. Houck knows that, carrying a 5.30 ERA in 10 starts this season. The numbers matter to him. That ERA wasn’t easy to look at as the calendar turned to June. Yet continuing to run through the gauntlet is the only way Houck believes his fortunes will turn.

“The best way to experience something in this game is to live it,” Houck said before Thursday’s series finale against the Reds. “I can talk to Chris Sale, James Paxton or Corey Kluber, and all these guys that have done it, but until I make 30 starts or 25-plus starts, and throw 150-plus innings, you really don’t know what you’re getting yourself into. I want to put up great numbers. I want to achieve all these things, but I also understand that sometimes you’re going to get your teeth kicked in.”

The Sox and manager Alex Cora have signed off on potential, hoping that it will soon bring performance instead of just promise. Kluber was demoted to the bullpen last week after the best start of Houck’s career, as he went six innings against the Angels and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out eight. But in last Sunday’s game against the Diamondbacks, Houck, to use his words, got his teeth kicked in, allowing four runs, all in the first inning.

“This is not just about what I’m doing,” Houck said. “It’s about compiling a database in my own mind of like, ‘Hey, whenever I feel this, this is how I fix it.’ Then putting it all together.”

On the opposing side Thursday was Reds starter Hunter Greene. He, too, is trying to put it all together. Similar to Houck, there are questions surrounding whether he is best suited as a reliever or starter, but the Reds are giving him a chance in the rotation.

“I think Tanner has more pitches,” Cora said. “Greene, obviously, the velocity plays. We saw it last year. He went through us for the first three innings easily and then we caught up to him. He’s still young. He’s still learning.”

Houck is 26 years old. But Greene is just 23 and has a bit more runway to figure things out. It helps, too, that Greene plays for the Reds, a rebuilding, yet intriguing, roster that is in the process of developing its young players.

The Sox have taken the development route with Houck, though, which he doesn’t take for granted.

“I see it as an opportunity to keep working,” said Houck, who will start one of the games of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Rays, with Kluber in the mix to start the other, though Cora said that’s to be determined. “Almost pushing myself even harder to show them that they made the right choice. I always want to be the best version of myself, but knowing you have that confidence and that backing also makes you even more motivated.”

On the way back

Christian Arroyo (hamstring strain) played in another rehab game for Triple A Worcester on Thursday … Adam Duvall (fractured hand) had the day off but will play again for the WooSox on Friday.

