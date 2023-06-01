Game 56: Reds at Red Sox lineups and notes

After another one-run loss, the Red Sox will look to avoid getting swept by the Reds Thursday night. The latest defeat came after the bullpen squandered a 3-1 lead as Cincinnati rallied for a 5-4 win.

The Reds have won five in a row, tying their longest winning streak of the season. This also marks the first regular-season series win over the Red Sox for the Reds in eight tries, having gone 0-5-2 previously.

It was the third straight loss for the Sox, who have gone 6-7 in their last 13 games and went 13-13 in May. It will not get any easier after tonight’s game, as the Tampa Bay Rays — with their MLB-best 40-18 record — come to town for a four-game series starting Friday.