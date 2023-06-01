Game 56: Reds at Red Sox lineups and notes

After another one-run loss, the Red Sox will look to avoid getting swept by the Reds Thursday night. The latest defeat came after the bullpen squandered a 3-1 lead as Cincinnati rallied for a 5-4 win.
The Reds have won five in a row, tying their longest winning streak of the season. This also marks the first regular-season series win over the Red Sox for the Reds in eight tries, having gone 0-5-2 previously.
It was the third straight loss for the Sox, who have gone 6-7 in their last 13 games and went 13-13 in May. It will not get any easier after tonight’s game, as the Tampa Bay Rays — with their MLB-best 40-18 record — come to town for a four-game series starting Friday.
Advertisement
Lineups
REDS (26-29): TBA
Pitching: RHP Hunter Greene (1-4, 4.18 ERA)
RED SOX (28-27): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (5-2, 4.72 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Reds vs. Sale: Curt Casali 3-7, Luke Maile 2-6
Red Sox vs. Greene: Rafael Devers 1-2, Raimel Tapia 0-2, Justin Turner 2-5, Alex Verdugo 1-2
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 2-6 in their last eight games at Fenway Park, after going 11-3 in their previous 14.
Notes: Devers is the first player to record 150 homers and 200 doubles for the Red Sox before turning 27. … Masataka Yoshida has 21 multi-hit games, second in the American League to Bo Bichette’s 23. … Sale is 4-0 with a 2.23 ERA in his last five starts. This will be his first time facing the Reds. … Greene’s only previous start against the Red Sox came in a 7-1 loss in 2022 in which he allowed four runs on six hits in 3⅔ innings.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.