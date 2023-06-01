fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox starter Chris Sale leaves game against Reds

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated June 1, 2023, 29 minutes ago
Chris Sale lasted 3⅔ innings before exiting Thursday, striking out six while allowing one run.Winslow Townson/Getty

Red Sox starter Chris Sale exited Thursday night’s series finale against the Reds at Fenway Park in the top of the fourth inning.

The reason for Sale’s departure is still to be determined. Sale’s velocity wasn’t there in this start, taking a dip from its season average of 94.6 miles per hour to 93.2. Manager Alex Cora came out twice to check on the lefthander, before deciding to pull him from the game.

Sale lasted 3⅔ innings, striking out six while allowing one run. Righthander Justin Garza took over for Sale.

