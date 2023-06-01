Red Sox starter Chris Sale leaves game against Reds

Red Sox starter Chris Sale exited Thursday night’s series finale against the Reds at Fenway Park in the top of the fourth inning.

The reason for Sale’s departure is still to be determined. Sale’s velocity wasn’t there in this start, taking a dip from its season average of 94.6 miles per hour to 93.2. Manager Alex Cora came out twice to check on the lefthander, before deciding to pull him from the game.