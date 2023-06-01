State baseball tournament: Favorites, sleepers, players to watch and analysis

Many teams who embarked on deep postseason runs last spring are back atop the bracket again. Franklin, Taunton, Westford, and Central Catholic headline a deep and potent Division 1 field. Milton is No. 1 in Division 2 for the second straight year as it tries to capture back-to-back state titles. Perennial Division 3 contenders Taconic, Medfield, and Foxborough are primed for long runs. In Division 4, English High is vying to become the first Boston public school to win a baseball state title, while Division 5 is wide open with talented teams.

The MIAA baseball tournament has arrived and is poised to bring drama and excitement over the next two weeks, leading up to the state championship games June 17th at Polar Park in Worcester.

Here’s a breakdown of each division with favorites, sleepers, players to watch, and analysis.

Division 1

Favorites: No. 1 Franklin, No. 2 Taunton.

Sleepers: No. 12 Andover, No. 13 Chelmsford.

Players to watch: Alfred Mucciarone (Franklin), Ryan MacDougall (Taunton), Matt Morash (Westford), Matt Stuart (Chelmsford), Josh Florence (Central Catholic), Sean Zaslaw (Weymouth), Will Fosberg (Natick).

Longest road trip: No. 18 Springfield Central (16-2) at No. 15 Natick (15-5) — 72 miles.

Analysis: With 12 teams in the Globe’s Top 20, the Division 1 field is loaded with contenders, making this a fascinating tournament. Hockomock foes Franklin and Taunton, who met in last year’s state final, are the top two seeds. The Panthers (19-3) started 17-0 with a 122-17 run differential before dropping three of four last week. Still, Franklin is the class of MIAA with Mucciarone (1.38 ERA) and Austin Campbell (0.91 ERA) pacing a vaunted pitching staff. Defending state champion Taunton (16-4) mashed all spring, averaging eight runs per game behind the potent bats of MacDougall and shortstop Dawson Bryce. No. 3 Westford (18-0) is one of three undefeated teams left and allowed 23 runs all season. No. 4 Central Catholic (19-3) has three arms — Florence, Frankie Melendez, and Lukasz Rondeau — capable of beating anyone.

Outside the top four, No. 9 Bridgewater-Raynham (16-4), Andover (15-5), Chelmsford (14-6), and Natick are other teams to keep an eye on. Potential second-round matchups of Andover vs. No. 5 Xaverian (13-7) and Chelmsford vs. Central Catholic are elite.

Division 2

Favorites: No. 1 Milton, No. 2 Leominster.

Sleepers: No. 9 Plymouth North, No. 15 Mansfield.

Players to watch: Owen McHugh (Milton); Angel Baez (Leominster); Rudy Gately (King Philip); Nick Larche (Holliston); Charlie Petruney (Hopkinton); Evan Yakavonis (Whitman-Hanson); Jack Cropper (Norwood).

Longest road trip: No. 20 Westfield (11-7) at No. 13 Dartmouth (14-6) — 122 miles.

Analysis: Defending state champion Milton (17-3) earned the top spot for the second year in a row after battling to a share of the Bay State Conference title. No. 3 King Philip (13-7) gives the always-tough Hockomock League three top-3 seeds in D1 and D2 combined. The Tri-Valley League is well-represented in the field, with No. 4 Hopkinton (14-6), No. 6 Westwood (13-7), No. 8 Holliston (14-7), and No. 17 Norwood (10-10). The Patriot League champs and runner-up, No. 5 Whitman-Hanson (16-4) and No. 9 Plymouth North (15-7), each cracked the top 10.

A potential second-round meeting between No. 2 Leominster and No. 15 Mansfield could be very interesting — the Blue Devils (17-1) beat Central Catholic and Chelmsford before capturing the CMADA Class A title Wednesday, while the Hornets managed a few impressive wins in their tough schedule and they’ll be looking for more.

Division 3

Favorites: No. 1 Taconic, No. 2 Medfield, No. 6 Foxborough.

Sleepers: No. 7 Weston, No. 8 Ashland.

Players to watch: Matt Lee (Taconic); Jack Collins (Medfield); Aiden Cardoza (Bishop Stang); Caleb Allen (Oakmont); Sean O’Leary (Foxborough); Nick Cross (Weston); Ty Letichevsky (Ashland); Gabe Knudsen (Hanover).

Longest road trip: No. 21 Triton (12-8) at No. 12 Pittsfield (11-8) — 168 miles.

Analysis: Reigning champ Austin Prep is now a NEPSAC school, so Taconic and Medfield headline the field after meeting in the 2021 state championship, a 14-10 Taconic win. Both teams were upset early in last year’s tournament and are out for redemption. Led by Lee, a Kansas State-bound ace, Taconic (17-2) allowed just 21 runs all spring while Medfield (14-5) won 11 of its last 12 games, highlighted by a 6-5 victory over Xaverian in the regular-season finale. No. 3 Bishop Stang (13-5) is one of the top run-prevention teams in the state and has been knocking on the door, while No. 4 Oakmont (18-2) is a serious threat from Central Mass.

Foxborough (13-7) is loaded with talent, led by the UMass-Lowell bound O’Leary, and battled through the tough Hockomock League after making the state semifinals last spring. Weston (17-3) led the state with 10.5 runs per game and can’t be overlooked, while Ashland (11-9) and No. 10 Hanover (13-5) are capable of deep runs.

Division 4

Favorites: No. 2 English High, No. 3 Seekonk.

Sleepers: No. 7 Monument Mountain, No. 12 Abington, No. 13 Amesbury.

Players to watch: David Castillo and Justin Peguero (English High); Ryan Maiorano (Bellingham); Tyler Kropis (Seekonk); Mavrick Bourdeau (Shawsheen); Drew Scialdone (Amesbury); Spencer Merrick (Abington).

Longest road trip: No. 20 Southwick (13-7) at No. 13 Amesbury (10-10) — 135 miles.

Analysis: English High (20-0) joins Westford and Pioneer Valley as the unbeatens left, winning by an average margin of nine runs per game en route to the City League title. Castillo and Peguero are both Division 1 players and the Blue & Blue secured impressive wins out of the city against St. Mary’s, Ashland, and Dracut, setting them up for a long tournament run. Seekonk (16-4) was a state finalist last spring and posted a solid regular season, winning the South Coast Conference by allowing two runs per game. Monument Mountain (17-3) may not be much of a sleeper anymore after outlasting Taconic on Wednesday to win the WMass Class B title. Abington (12-8) is always a threat in this tournament, making the semifinals in 2022 and the final in 2021. Amesbury rallied to finish 10-10 after a 1-6 start and was the top seed last year.

Division 5

Favorites: No. 1 Georgetown, No. 2 Bourne.

Sleepers: No. 5 Pioneer Valley Regional, No. 16 St. John Paul II.

Players to watch: Jake Gilbo (Georgetown), Max Morotti (Westport), Evan Remington (Oxford), Tyler Ross (St. John Paul II), Damon White (Bourne).

Longest road trip: No. 42 Salem Academy (9-9) at No. 23 Mount Everett (11-8) — 164 miles

Analysis: Georgetown, the Cape Ann Baker Division winners, excelled in a conference full of D3 and D4 foes. On their way to last year’s state semifinal, the Royals (14-6) beat Bourne – but the Canalmen (13-7) are ranked five seeds higher this year, and would certainly love a rematch. No. 4 Hopedale (15-5) lost in last year’s championship game as the top seed, and they’re fresh off a CMADA Class D title.

Keep an eye on No. 5 Pioneer Valley Regional (18-0), one of three teams in the state to finish the year unbeaten. The Panthers are a victim of a low strength of schedule, but they made a run to the state semifinal last year as a No. 12 seed. No. 16 St. John Paul II (12-8) won seven games in a row in the middle of the year – if they get hot again, the Lions could cause some trouble.

Correspondent Mike Puzzanghera contributed to this story.







