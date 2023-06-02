In the works: ‘Constant Gardener’ miniseries, ‘Night Manager’ season 2

I’ve got some John le Carré-related news. In 2005, Ralph Fiennes was in the movie “The Constant Gardener,” an adaptation of le Carré’s 2001 novel. Now the novel is being adapted again, this time into a miniseries by the production company The Ink Factory. It will be written by Lydia Adetunji of “His Dark Materials.” No cast or network is attached yet.

The Ink Factory is also putting together season 2 of the le Carré adaptation “The Night Manager,” whose first season ran in 2016. Tom Hiddleston is returning to play Jonathan Pine, and the season will be available in the UnitedStates on Amazon.