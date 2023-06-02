Employers add 339,000 jobs in May, strong growth that defies head winds

The unemployment rate rose in May to 3.7 percent from 3.4 percent, one of the fastest increases since early in the pandemic, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday. About 440,000 more workers reported that they are unemployed — and most of those were from temporary jobs ending or layoffs, according to the data. Some of that increase could be driven by layoffs in the tech sector that have hit 200,000 workers this year, according to the tech layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi.

Employers posted a blockbuster 339,000 jobs in May in the latest sign that a booming labor market continues to keep the country from slipping into a recession, but the economy also gave new warning signs with an increase in the unemployment rate.

The weakness was fueled by a sharp rise in Black unemployment, which had reached a record low in April, and increased by nearly a full percentage point to 5.6 percent in May.

‘’The increase in unemployment rate was about as large as we ever see the unemployment rate go up,’’ said Jason Furman, formerly president Barack Obama’s top economic adviser. ‘’I think that should make us nervous, but not panic, because … a lot of jobs were added in May.’’

The White House trumpeted the jobs report in a statement on Friday, hours after Congress passed a debt ceiling deal that trims federal spending and maintains the government’s ability to pay its bills.

‘’Today is a good day for the American economy and American workers,’’ President Biden said in the statement. ‘’And due to the historic action taken by Congress this week, my economic plan will continue to deliver good jobs for the American people in communities throughout the country.’’

All three major stock indexes jumped on news of the job gains. Combined with the unemployment data, the report appears to give investors confidence that the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate increases this month.

Overall, the May jobs report was good news, reflecting the 29th-straight month of strong job growth that has come to define the pandemic recovery economy. Economists had predicted a much smaller number of jobs created in May — around 180,000.

For months, employers have churned out jobs at a pace that has baffled economists. The labor market has propelled the economy through a barrage of forces that would normally weigh on job creation — steep interest rate increases, slowing growth, and bank failures.

Despite strong payroll gains, the May jobs data could result in Fed officials sticking to the plan of pausing interest rate increases at their upcoming June meeting, as the jump in unemployment complicates the picture of an otherwise healthy labor market.

The job gains in May were spread across industries including government, health care, professional and business services, and social assistance, as consumers have continued to spend heavily on services coming out of pandemic shutdowns.

On top of that, construction — an industry more sensitive to interest rate increases — defied expectations and continued to notch big gains, adding 25,000 jobs in May.

At the same time, job gains in the leisure and hospitality industry, a driver of ongoing labor market tightness, have begun to show signs of softening. And job growth in manufacturing and information ticked down slightly.

Economists noted the spike in unemployment shows that laid-off workers are struggling more to find jobs. To make matters worse, data shows that the country’s marginalized workers are driving the increase in unemployment. Black workers made nearly half of May’s spike in unemployed workers, though economists caution that month-to-month data on race can be volatile.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate also shot up in May for workers with disabilities and those without high school and college diplomas.

‘’When firms move away from more vulnerable populations, it’s probably a sign that they’re preparing for economic weakness,’’ said Drew Matus, chief market strategist for MetLife Investment Management.

Average hourly wage growth slowed, rising 0.3 percent between April and May, up to $33.44 an hour. The Fed has closely monitored wage growth as a gauge of whether the economy has cooled enough to control inflation. Wages are rising faster than they have in years for earners on the lowest end of the scale, but overall wage growth is not keeping up with inflation, adding stress to Americans’ pocketbooks.

Adults in their prime working age between 25 and 54 are back in the workforce at the highest rate since 2007. And as of May, adult women in their prime working age were employed at rates not seen in two decades.