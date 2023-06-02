North End restaurateurs file motion to dismiss outdoor dining lawsuit against Wu

Four North End restaurateurs filed a motion to dismiss their outdoor dining lawsuit against Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday, walking back their complaints of “anti-Italian discrimination” and the lack of al fresco seating in the neighborhood this summer.

The owners of Vinoteca di Monica, Monica’s Trattoria, Antico Forno, Terramia Ristorante, and Rabia’s Dolce Fumo had originally claimed that the Wu administration was applying restrictions to outdoor dining unfairly to the cohort of largely Italian-American businesses.

In the lawsuit, they pointed to the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day breakfast when Wu said she was “getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive, and WHITE.” They also called out a video for the city’s All Inclusive tourism ad campaign, which they said included “many people in various settings, though none being white male, outside of three (3) Red Sox players, or Italian American.”