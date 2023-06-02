Mainers can’t get enough of retro flag, which will now appear on license plates

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s chickadee and pine cone license plates are poised to fly away, replaced by a retro design inspired by the original state flag which has seen a surge in popularity in recent years.

The proposed plate borrows from Maine’s first flag, with a blue north star and stylized green pine tree against a cream-colored background.

“After 24 years, it’s time for a new design,” said state Representative Lynne Williams, a Bar Harbor Democrat who sponsored the proposal.