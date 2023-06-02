Here’s where you can get a free doughnut in Mass. for National Doughnut Day

You can partake of the festivities by visiting one (or more?) stores that are marking the day with deals and free doughnuts. Here are a few places to stop by.

The Salvation Army established the holiday in Chicago in 1938 to commemorate the “Doughnut Lassies,” who brought baked goods to soldiers on the front lines during World War I.

It’s National Doughnut Day, and several shops across Massachusetts are celebrating, deliciously.

Dunkin’ locations

Visit any Dunkin’ location across Massachusetts and snag a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

our profile pic is a donut so you won’t forget that national donut day is june 2nd and we’re giving out a free donut when you purchase a beverage — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 26, 2023

Honey Dew Donuts

While supplies last, you can grab a free doughnut at Honey Dew Donuts when you buy any medium drink.

Gourmet Donuts

If you buy six doughnuts at Gourmet Donuts, which has 10 locations across Central Massachusetts, you can grab six more — for free. For all you math majors out there, that’s half price for a dozen doughnuts!

Adams Donut Shop

With any drink purchase, you can get a free doughnut at Adams Donut Shop in Greenfield.

Union Square Donuts

Union Square Donuts, which has shops in Somerville, Boston, and Brookline, isn’t offering any free treats this year. But if you stop by on Friday, you might be one of the lucky patrons to receive a surprise golden doughnut with your purchase — and a $25 gift card.

Kane’s Donuts

Kane’s Donuts, with locations in Boston and Saugus, is offering a free, small cup of coffee with any order of a dozen doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme

Unfortunately, Krispy Kreme doesn’t have any location in Massachusetts. But Connecticut and New York residents — and those willing to take a drive for fluffy confections — can get any doughnut free, no purchase necessary.

Happy #NationalDoughnutDay! 🍩🎉🥳 Celebrate with ANY doughnut FREE! In shop & drive thru TODAY, 6/2 only—hurry in! & don't forget our $2 Original Glazed dozen deal with any dozen purchase! pic.twitter.com/iNWyTes8Mq — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 2, 2023

