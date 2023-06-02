For sale: Be at home this summer in Somerville

CONDO FEE $466 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $895,000 in 2021

PROS This is the first resale unit in CALA, a school converted to lofts in 2020. The community- and art-focused building offers a public mural gallery, over an acre of green space, and shared indoor and outdoor areas that can be booked for private use. This unit’s rich-hued hardwood floors contrast with concrete walls and iron pipes exposed by high ceilings. The primary bedroom has a private bath with step-in shower. The kitchen, with two-toned cabinetry and stainless appliances, anchors an open living area, where glass sliders open to a tranquil balcony. Off the living area, find a second bedroom, bath, and laundry closet. The unit includes a deeded garage space.

The living room at 1060 Broadway, unit 113, in Somerville. Handout

CONS No extra storage.

Matt Basteri, Flow Realty, 781-720-9655,

Matt@FlowRealty.com

Find exposed brick and wood floors throughout the living area of the home at 143 Central Street in Somerville. Handout

$1,199,000

143 CENTRAL STREET / SOMERVILLE

SQUARE FEET 2,097

LOT SIZE 0.04 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $400,000 in 2012

PROS This remodeled 1889 row house in Winter Hill is near the Hoyt-Sullivan Playground, two Green Line stops, and the Somerville Community Path extension. Step through a vestibule into an entry hall with exposed brick and wood floors; the living and dining rooms at left have an authentic brick-and-boards backdrop, too. Sliders in the dining room open to a small deck. Past a powder room, the kitchen has white quartz counters, blue cabinets, and stainless appliances. Downstairs, find a newer bath with laundry, an office, and a family room with gas fireplace, kitchenette, and French doors that open to a fenced yard and patio. Upstairs, three bedrooms share a bath with jetted soaking tub and step-in shower.

French doors that open to a fenced yard and patio. Handout

CONS No off-street parking.

Nancy McLaughlin, Redfin, 781-608-4847,

nancy.mclaughlin@redfin.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.