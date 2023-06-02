fb-pixel Skip to main content
For sale: Be at home this summer in Somerville

With central air and outdoor entertaining space, you won’t need to leave town to beat the heat.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated June 2, 2023, 23 minutes ago
The CALA building, at 1060 Broadway in Somerville, features plenty of green space and outdoor art.Handout

$939,000

1060 BROADWAY #113 / SOMERVILLE

SQUARE FEET 1,076

CONDO FEE $466 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $895,000 in 2021

PROS This is the first resale unit in CALA, a school converted to lofts in 2020. The community- and art-focused building offers a public mural gallery, over an acre of green space, and shared indoor and outdoor areas that can be booked for private use. This unit’s rich-hued hardwood floors contrast with concrete walls and iron pipes exposed by high ceilings. The primary bedroom has a private bath with step-in shower. The kitchen, with two-toned cabinetry and stainless appliances, anchors an open living area, where glass sliders open to a tranquil balcony. Off the living area, find a second bedroom, bath, and laundry closet. The unit includes a deeded garage space.

The living room at 1060 Broadway, unit 113, in Somerville.Handout

CONS No extra storage.

Matt Basteri, Flow Realty, 781-720-9655,

Matt@FlowRealty.com

Find exposed brick and wood floors throughout the living area of the home at 143 Central Street in Somerville. Handout

$1,199,000

143 CENTRAL STREET / SOMERVILLE

SQUARE FEET 2,097

LOT SIZE 0.04 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $400,000 in 2012

PROS This remodeled 1889 row house in Winter Hill is near the Hoyt-Sullivan Playground, two Green Line stops, and the Somerville Community Path extension. Step through a vestibule into an entry hall with exposed brick and wood floors; the living and dining rooms at left have an authentic brick-and-boards backdrop, too. Sliders in the dining room open to a small deck. Past a powder room, the kitchen has white quartz counters, blue cabinets, and stainless appliances. Downstairs, find a newer bath with laundry, an office, and a family room with gas fireplace, kitchenette, and French doors that open to a fenced yard and patio. Upstairs, three bedrooms share a bath with jetted soaking tub and step-in shower.

French doors that open to a fenced yard and patio.Handout

CONS No off-street parking.

Nancy McLaughlin, Redfin, 781-608-4847,

nancy.mclaughlin@redfin.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

