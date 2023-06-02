Five things to do around Boston, June 5-11

Learn something new at the Houseplants 101 Talk . Jen Gouldstone, founder of wellness company Garden Streets, will be leading a discussion on taking care of indoor plants. Experienced plant caretakers and beginners are welcome. At the Studio by Garden Streets, in the CambridgeSide mall, at 5:30 p.m., and again on July 14. Tickets: $30, which includes a 4-inch plant from the store and 10 percent off other purchases. studio.gardenstreets.com

Opening Wednesday

Artistic Endeavor

See new art at the Lot Lab, a public art pilot program. Now + There, a public art curator, will turn a vacant lot into a gathering space for contemporary art, with the theme of “mending.” Works by artists Ghada Amer, Sam Fields, and Massiel Grullon were chosen to relate to the Charlestown Navy Yard (115 Constitution Road) location. Through October 31. Free. nowandthere.org

Advertisement

Starting Thursday

Garden Music

Sit back and relax with the Sounds of Berklee. Enjoy concerts every Thursday led by performers from Berklee College of Music, including elishéva, Abby Davis and Laney Lebovitz, Trinity Mei, and more. Held at South Garden in the Prudential Center from noon to 1 p.m., through August 31. Free. Find the schedule of performances at prudentialcenter.com.

Starting Saturday

Exuberant Evenings

Immerse yourself in arts and entertainment at the third annual Mission Hill Arts Festival, with the theme of “Exuberance.” Enjoy performances from saxophonist Bill Pierce, dancer Jalen Bunch, R&B/hip-hop/spoken word artists The Loop, and more. Held at The Yard at Tobin Community Center, every other Saturday through August 19. Tickets: $20 for general admission; discounts for seniors, students. Shows start at 6 p.m. Find the schedule at mhartsfest.org.

Sunday

Dragon Fever

Cheer on some 1,500 participants at the Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival. Since 1979, paddlers have competed in 500-meter races in 40-foot dragon boats. Races are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with time trials on Saturday. Cultural programs and festival begin at noon Sunday, and will include food from vendors, traditional presentations, and arts and crafts. Held at the Charles River, near the John W. Weeks Footbridge. Free. bostondragonboat.org

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.