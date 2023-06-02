Body found in burning vehicle in Lynn

A body was found Thursday in a burning vehicle in Lynn, police said.
Around 9:22 p.m., police went to the fire at 43 Boston St., police said in a statement.
A person was found dead inside the car after the fire was extinguished, police said. Authorities have not identified the victim.
Adjacent buildings also sustained minor damage, police said.
The fire is being investigated by detectives from the Lynn Police Department’s criminal investigation division, State Police, and the Lynn Fire Department’s arson squad, officials said.
