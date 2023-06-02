After summerlike heat, a chance of thunderstorms before temperatures fall to 50s on Saturday

“Near record heat is expected across across the interior today,” forecasters wrote Friday. “Last hot day for quite sometime.”

The National Weather Service said Friday will be the second of a two-day hot streak with temperatures rising into the 90s in Western Massachusetts and hovering in the 80s along the coast. But then a cold front will send temperatures tumbling.

The heat is expected to generate showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon mainly between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., especially in the interior. “A few of the stronger storms may contain strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall,” forecasters wrote.

But the summer-like heat will disappear thanks to a cold front Saturday that will lead to a double-digit decline in temperatures, forecasters wrote.

Across New England, it is expected to be 30 to 35 degrees cooler on Saturday, with highs only in the 50s, forecasters wrote.

“It will be an unseasonably cool day,” forecasters wrote. “Highs will not get out of the 50s” in Eastern New England.

The weekend will also see increasing winds with gusts reaching up to 30 miles an hour in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“It will make it feel even cooler,” forecasters wrote.

Colder conditions are expected to persist into next week, forecasters wrote.





