Cinde Warmington on abortion access, housing, and ‘extremist battles’ in New Hampshire

Warmington, the lone Democrat on New Hampshire’s five-member Executive Council, announced Thursday that she’s running. The general election is still 17 months away.

A month ago, Cinde Warmington was still saying it was too soon to talk about whether she’d run for governor in 2024. Now? “It’s just the right time,” she said.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

After writing a quick story about her announcement, I caught up with her to ask a few follow-up questions. Here’s what she had to say.

In announcing your candidacy, you said, “We’ve had enough extremist battles.” That’s fairly fiery rhetoric right out of the gate. Why do you believe the “extremist” label is warranted?

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

I’ve been on the Executive Council now for three years, and I’ve had to fight some of these extremist battles, over Planned Parenthood primarily. They’ve defunded Planned Parenthood based on their ideological beliefs about abortion. They are funding the privatization of our public schools. At one point in our Executive Council meetings, they actually refused to accept federal money for vaccines. They’re still trying to push that narrative. So there have been some really extremist battles that we’ve had to fight on the Executive Council. … The most important thing that we can do to take back the majority on the Executive Council is to put the strongest person we possibly can at the top of the ticket. So I would expect to have a Democratic majority on the Executive Council if I am governor.

There could be a contested Democratic primary. Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has launched an exploratory committee. How do the two of you differ?

Advertisement

I’m not going to comment on Joyce so much as my own experience. I’ve been the sole voice on the Executive Council for the last three years standing up against Republican extremism, as we’ve talked about, but also fighting for women and workers rights and affordable housing and mental health. … I know what it takes to get things done in the state house. … Four years on the Executive Council will be four years of on-the-job training to be governor.

You’ve made clear that reproductive rights are important to you. When it comes to abortion, do you want to do away with all abortion restrictions in New Hampshire?

I think we should codify Roe v. Wade. And I also believe that the restrictions that are in place are unnecessary and should be lifted. … It would look very similar to the language of Roe v. Wade — we would put that into the law here in New Hampshire.

Clearly we have a housing crunch in New Hampshire. What would you do differently about it compared to the Sununu administration?

I am actually working through that. … We have a number of ideas that we’ve been looking at and discussing. And some of those are playing out at the council table. … You’re hearing me ask questions about where the ARPA funding is going, about whether there should be a separate department in the state for housing. … The main point is that this is something that has been neglected for way too long. And we absolutely need to make it a priority. Somehow we’ve gotten ourselves 90,000 housing units behind, and that is just demonstrative of the fact that it hasn’t been the priority that it needs to be.

Advertisement

(By the way: Republicans responded to Warmington’s announcement by defending their record and calling her “a Concord Liberal elitist.”)

The Big Picture

Under the watchful eye of occupational therapist Victoria Hegarty, Linda Ferrara demonstrates a new patient driving simulator at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover. Each year, up to 1,000 patients who have experienced a physical or neurological injury will be able to use the simulator to test and re-learn their driving skills in an immersive simulated environment. Courtesy of Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Got a picture to share? We may feature it in this space! Email it to us at NHNews@globe.com or post it on Instagram and tag us: @Globe_NH.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.