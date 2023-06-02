A pint with your pug? Dog-friendly dining starts in Boston

They include Dorchester Brewing Company at 1250 Mass. Ave., Aeronaut Brewery at 267 Western Ave., the Tip Tap Room at 138 Cambridge St., Long Live Roxbury Tap Room at 152 Hampden St., and The Salty Pig at 130 Dartmouth St.

The program started Thursday, and officials in Mayor Michelle Wu’s office on Friday said 23 establishments have “approved dog-friendly patios.”

Boston’s dog-friendly dining program at beer gardens and outdoor restaurant patios officially launched this week, and nearly two dozen businesses have received special variances allowing customers to bring their canines to the al fresco spots, city officials said.

The city is reviewing four other applications to become “Dog-Friendly Spaces,” officials said.

Dog-friendly spaces must be entirely outdoors, Wu’s office said last month, and establishments must ensure that no food preparation is happening in those areas. Customers are responsible for their dogs’ behavior and pets must remain leashed at all times.

“We’re committed to making Boston a vibrant, family-friendly city, and that means rethinking our outdoor spaces to better build community,” Wu said when she announced the program in May. “Residents and small business owners have been eager for four-legged family members to be able to enjoy our outdoor spaces too, so we’re happy to make this regulatory change allowing dogs on outdoor patios and beer gardens.”

Sean Lydon, commissioner of the city’s inspectional services department, said at the time that “creating these safe and sanitary dog friendly spaces is an exciting opportunity for both businesses and dog owners.”

“The interest for such an environment has been growing, so being able to create a new policy to accommodate all interested parties is great,” he said.

Additional restaurants participating in the program include 75 Chestnut at 75 Chestnut St., 75 on Liberty Wharf at 220 Northern Ave., SRV at 434 Mass. Ave.,The Anchor at 36 First Ave.; Stats Bar & Grill at 77 Dorchester Ave., Notch Brewery at 525 Western Ave., and Castle Island Brewing at 10 Old Colony Ave.

Rounding out the list are Lucie Drink & Dine at 120 Huntington Ave., Roundhouse Brewing at 1 Westinghouse Plaza, Cisco Beer Garden at 81 Northern Ave., Bell in Hand at 45-55 Union St.,Shy Bird at 12 Old Colony Ave., Uni at 370 Commonwealth Ave., Moonshine at 152 Dorchester Ave., Dbar at 1236 Dorchester Ave., Monument Tavern at 251 Main St., Super Bien at 525 Western Ave., and Dovetail at 1 6th St.

Segun Idowu, the city’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, said last month that the program was prompted by feedback from people interested in bringing their pets to outdoor restaurants and breweries.

“This policy change will help us advance Mayor Wu’s vision of a city that supports its small businesses, turns our neighborhoods into destinations, and creates opportunities for more residents to engage each other later into the night,” Idowu said in the city’s statement.

Businesses can fill out an online application for a dog dispensation, according to Wu’s office. City officials said applications will be processed as they come in.

“We’re thrilled about the city’s decision to welcome dogs in beer gardens and Aeronaut Allston is eager to embrace this policy change,” Ronn Friedlander, co-founder of Aeronaut Brewing Co., said last month.“Our passion for cultivating an engaging community space in Allston is only enhanced by the opportunity to include our guests’ furry friends.”

