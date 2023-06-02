House budget includes no cut in R.I. sales tax

But during a press briefing Friday, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said, ”With much regret, we had to take the sales tax cut out of the budget. That will not be in the budget this year.”

In his budget proposal, McKee had proposed reducing the 7 percent sales tax rate to 6.85 percent to save people about $35 million a year and to end Rhode Island’s status as the highest state sales tax rate in New England.

PROVIDENCE — The House Finance Committee budget will not trim Rhode Island’s sales tax rate, as proposed by Governor Daniel J. McKee, legislative leaders said Friday.

Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, encouraged McKee, a Cumberland Democrat, to pursue the proposal again in next year’s budget process.

“I think the governor is on the right track,” he said. “If we can lower taxes for all Rhode Islanders, that’s good.”

But, Shekarchi said, “There were other priorities in my caucus. Unfortunately, it was a policy decision.” He noted that the latest state revenue estimates came in $61 million less than the previous projection, saying, “Something had to give.”

Also, he said the budget included some of McKee’s proposals to bolster Rhode Island College.

In January, McKee had emphasized that Rhode Island’s sales tax rate was tied with Mississippi, Indiana, and Tennessee for the second highest rate in the country. California has the nation’s highest rate at 7.25 percent, while New Hampshire is among five states with no sales tax. The Massachusetts rate is 6.25 percent, and Connecticut’s is 6.35 percent.

But even if the General Assembly had adopted that proposal, Rhode Island would still have the highest sales tax rate in New England, and it would have the seventh highest rate in the nation.

McKee took part in a joint news conference with Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, to outline some parts of the budget proposal. But Shekarchi made clear that the House and Senate were still working on other details as the House Finance Committee prepared for a possible vote on the package on Friday night.

When asked for his reaction to the decision to axe his sales tax proposal, McKee said next year’s budget cycle will start in a few months. The sales tax cut is “certainly something that I believe is important to do, and we are going to focus on that,” he said. “As the speaker said, we are going to work with him and see where we are relative to the overall health of the budget.”

But, McKee said, “I feel very strongly, quite frankly, that we are prepared, if there is an economic downturn or not, that we are going to be manage our way through, and this particular budget is going to allow us to be in a position to continue to incrementally lower the taxes, if we can, and also address the needs that the state has.”

McKee said the House Finance Committee budget does include his proposals for a new Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies at Rhode Island College.The institute is to be led by former US Representative James R. Langevin, a Democrat who became a national leader on cyber security issues during his 11 terms in the House.

“The institute will position us as regional leader,” McKee said. “We know that cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field and it is crucial that Rhode Island be at the forefront.”

The governor said the House Finance Committee budget also will include his budget amendment to fund the Hope Scholarship at Rhode Island College. The Hope Scholarship would provide last-dollar tuition support to RIC in-state students for their junior and senior years.

Rhode Island College has struggled with declining enrollment in recent years.

But, McKee said, “This is another effort to make sure we position Rhode Island College as what it is — historically it has been an important part of our education institutions. We know that we need to do certain things there to change it, to make sure we protect that history that we have for teachers and nurses — and now cybersecurity will be another area, as well.”

Ruggerio championed a tangible property tax exemption that is included in the budget. The tangible personal property tax is paid by businesses on property, other than real estate, that has value by itself, such as computer equipment, furnishings and fixtures.

“This tax is a financial and administrative burden, particularly for smaller businesses, and it is an enforcement burden for cities and towns,” Ruggerio said. “Thanks to the $50,000 exemption that will be included in this budget, about 75 percent of businesses — and particularly the small businesses that are the backbone of our communities — will no longer have any tangible tax liability. And every business will see tax relief.

He thanked the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council for working with the Senate to develop the proposal.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.