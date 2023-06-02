Kidnapping thwarted in Plymouth by three Good Samaritans, police say

The man had tried to kidnap the woman by “picking her up and grabbing her by the head and neck while she was holding one of their children,” police said. The man had a face mask and handcuffs, police said.

The chaotic incident unfolded around 9 a.m. when police received multiple reports of an armed man chasing a woman down a street, police said in a statement.

A 39-year-old man allegedly tried to kidnap his estranged wife in Plymouth on Friday as she held one of their children but was thwarted by three Good Samaritans, one of whom brandished a gun to contain the assailant until police arrived, officials said.

Advertisement

The woman screamed, which drew the attention of Jamie Costa, a former corrections officer.

“He began yelling at the male to leave the female alone and lined him up for a good old-fashioned football tackle,” police said. “As he did this, the man pulled a handgun from his waistband.”

But he wasn’t the only person in the area who was armed.

Two brothers working nearby, Jeffrey and David Williams, heard the commotion and rushed over to help, police said.

“One of the brothers, licensed to carry a firearm, pulled his weapon, and the other assisted Jamie as he tackled and disarmed the man,” police said.

Police said the men held the “struggling man” until Officer Bobby Hackett arrived.

“Officer Hackett was quickly able to figure out what happened and placed the male in custody,” police said.

The suspect, whom police didn’t name, was arrested on charges of violating a restraining order, assault and battery on a family member, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment of a child.

Police recovered a stiletto knife and two replica firearms from the alleged attacker, police said.

“We are thankful for Officer Hackett’s ability to quickly read a scene where a struggle was taking place and a man was being held at gunpoint,” police said in a statement. “We are thankful for our quick-thinking, good, able-bodied residents who in the words of Officer Hackett ‘saved this woman’s life.’”

Advertisement

Costa was recognized by the department in 2019 for an earlier courageous act.

“We are thankful for Jaime Costa, who is the last civilian recognized by this Department for bravery,” police said. “In 2019, he tackled a man who was fleeing from us for several felonies. He will be getting another award from us shortly.”

Police thanked those who rushed to the woman’s aid.

“We are thankful that good people, coupled with good law enforcement, came together to keep a woman and her children safe,” police said. “Plymouth. One Town. One Team.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.