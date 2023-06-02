This Maine island, with a lighthouse, is on the market for $425,000

The property at 85 Lake Shore Drive is “a one of a kind opportunity for adventurers and dreamers,” the real estate listing states.

Located in the town of Canton in Oxford County, the lighthouse and cottage sit on a man-made island that provides breathtaking waterfront views from every angle.

A lighthouse and cottage on an island in Lake Anasagunticook in Maine is on the market for $425,000.

“The 360 view offers unlimited views of both sunrise and sunsets,” the real estate listing states. “This island has a unique 20 x 24 cottage with its own 18′ lighthouse that remains much the same as it was when first built in the late 1930s. It has become a beacon for boating, swimming, fishing and seaplane access but for the owner it is just a great place for relaxing in the sun and the breeze.”

This lighthouse and cottage on an island in Lake Anasagunticook in Maine is on the market for $425,000. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Lake Anasagunticook spans 588 acres and has a maximum depth of 46 feet, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s website.

The lighthouse and cottage was built with field stone by Charles Ray, who found a shallow spot near the outlet of the lake and used rocks taken from old stone walls to form the island, according to Adrian Wadsworth, a realtor with Meservier & Associates.

The lighthouse has since become a well-known landmark in the town of Canton, which is about 60 miles north of Portland and about a three-hour drive from Boston.

According to the real estate listing, the one-room cottage was built in 1937 and provides 480 square feet of living space on a lot that totals 7,405 square feet. The property is off-grid but the cottage features a fireplace, gas range, microwave, refrigerator, and a compost toilet.

The inside of the cabin. This lighthouse and cottage on an island in Lake Anasagunticook in Maine is on the market for $425,000. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal









