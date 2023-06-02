New Bedford man allegedly kills 8-year-old son before taking his own life, authorities say

”It appears from the evidence recovered at the scene to be a murder-suicide involving” Scott and his young son, said Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. “Mr. Scott, who is believed to have killed the boy before taking his own life, was living at the Phillips Road home with the boy.”

Shortly after 8 a.m., police received a request to conduct a well-being check at the home of George Scott III, 54, officials said. Officers arrived to a tragic scene.

The son of former Boston Red Sox first baseman George Scott allegedly killed his 8-year-old son in their New Bedford home on Friday before taking his own life, a little more than two weeks after detectives investigating the disappearance of the boy’s mother had searched their home, authorities said.

Miliote confirmed that Scott is the son of the former baseball player, who had multiple stints with the Red Sox in the 1960s and ‘70s. The name of Scott’s son was withheld pending family notifications.

Authorities have been investigating the March 2019 disappearance of Lisa Hazard, the mother of George Scott III’s son, Miliote said. Detectives searched the Phillips Road home about two and a half weeks ago as part of the probe.

George Scott III had recalled his father in a Boston.com interview in 2021, when he was promoting the release of an NFT collection featuring his dad, who was known as “Boomer” and is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

“He was a great guy,” Scott III said of his father, who died in 2013.

When he was playing minor league baseball in the 1990s, Scott III told the Globe of his desire to distinguish himself in sports.

“I always knew that I wanted to be a professional athlete in something,” Scott III said at the time. “I always knew I could play baseball.”

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released. Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.