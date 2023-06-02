New Hampshire man charged with threatening to kill US senator over stalled military promotions

Charging documents state that Landry left a voicemail on May 17 at about 7:33 a.m. Central Daylight Time at the senator’s district office phone line.

Brian Landry made an initial appearance Friday afternoon in federal court in Concord for allegedly threatening the senator in connection with his official duties, a charge that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, officials said.

A 66-year-old man who lives in Franklin, N.H., has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill a US senator, federal prosecutors in New Hampshire announced Friday.

“Hey stupid I’m a veteran sniper,” he allegedly said. “And unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction and I’m coming to get you. You’re a dead man walking you piece of [expletive] [expletive].”

Advertisement

US Capitol Police obtained records from a cellphone company that showed Landry as the sole subscriber for the phone number that made the call, according to a probable cause affidavit. When investigators tracked him down to ask about the call, Landry allegedly admitted to having called the senator’s office.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Landry told investigators he is angry with certain politicians because of how they have handled entitlement programs for veterans, according to the affidavit. Landry had reportedly seen news reports about the senator “blocking military promotions,” the affidavit states.

At first, Landry said he didn’t recall exactly what he said in the voicemail, but after being told what the call included, he acknowledged that he may have said those things, according to the affidavit, which notes that Landry denied having any intention or desire to commit any actual violence.

Federal defender Dorothy E. Graham in Concord, who is listed as Landry’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement from US Attorney Jane E. Young and the redacted court records on file with the court don’t name the senator who was allegedly targeted.

Advertisement

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.