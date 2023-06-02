N.J. lawyer charged with four sexual assaults in Charlestown in ’07 and ’08 will face arraignment Monday

Nilo, a former North End resident, was arrested Tuesday at his apartment in Weehawken, N.J., where he lives with his fiancée, after investigators linked him to the unsolved assaults through genetic genealogy, according to officials and court records.

Matthew James Nilo, 35, waived extradition during an initial court appearance Thursday in New Jersey, clearing the way for him to face charges in Massachusetts.

A New Jersey lawyer accused of sexually assaulting four women in Charlestown in 2007 and 2008 will be arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court, officials said late Friday.

He was indicted by a grand jury in connection to the attacks and faces three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery, officials said.

Nilo is accused of assaulting four women in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown on Aug. 18, 2007; Nov. 22, 2007; Aug. 5, 2008; and Dec. 23, 2008. Boston police issued an advisory in September 2008 warning the public that a man was attacking women after offering them rides home.

In the first assault, on Aug. 18, 2007, a woman was in the area of Stuart Street in the early morning hours when she accepted a ride from someone she thought she recognized, police said at the time. On Nov. 22 that same year, another woman said she was raped in Charlestown, police said.

In August 2008, a woman told police she was in the area of Boylston and Arlington streets when she accepted a ride from someone who drove her to the Terminal Street area and sexually assaulted her. The woman told police there was a struggle and the man fled.

Authorities said investigators immediately shared news of Nilo’s arrest with the women who had waited 15 years to learn who attacked them.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston division, described the arrest of Nilo as a “major break” in the investigation, which has “haunted the survivors of these sexual assaults, the residents of Charlestown, and the Boston Police Department for years.”

“We certainly realize that identifying this individual does not ease their pain, nothing can, but hopefully it answers some questions,” he told reporters at a Tuesday news conference.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said investigators were assisted by the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, a federal program to help process sexual assault collection kits and reduce a persistent backlog.

Using investigative genetic genealogy, a method that combines DNA analysis with genealogy research and historical records to generate new leads in unsolved homicides, sexual assaults, and other violent crimes, investigators identified Nilo as a suspect, Bonavolonta said.

Nilo graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 2010 and earned a law degree at the University of San Francisco in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile and records posted to the New York State Unified Court System website. He has also lived in Wisconsin and New York and authorities urged anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Nilo to contact Boston police or the FBI.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.