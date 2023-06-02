Photos of the month: May 2023

Fans lifted up their hands for The Flaming Lips while the band performed at Boston Calling on May 27. Erin Clark/Globe StaffEmily Stockdale, 10, of Quincy (center) and her sister Alexandra, 9, held flags as they attended the Cedar Grove flag planting ceremony at Walsh Playground on Memorial Day. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffTara Whelan (left) and Chelsea Brayman chatted with their daughters Kennedy Whelan, 7; Reilly Brayman, 9; and Rory Brayman, 13; while they rode the commuter line together to Gillette Stadium to see Taylor Swift on May 19. Erin Clark/Globe StaffAllston-Brighton has seen Korean expats bring business to the area. One of those businesses is Seoul Jangteo, where a window looks out to Brighton Avenue.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe StaffRob Crean, playing the part of historic figure Isaiah Thomas, talked about the Boston Massacre at the site outside the Old State House in Boston on May 19.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffJayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown sat on the Celtics bench at the end of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat on May 29, the day Boston's season ended.Jim Davis/Globe StaffA photographer took a photo of the crescent moon above the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge on May 22.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffDavid Paulson, (center,) a Wildlife Biologist Volunteer, held up a pool noodle as a female peregrine falcon known as “Young Mama” tried to protect her nest from Chalis Bird (right) a wildlife biologist with MassWildlife. He was collecting two peregrine falcon chicks to assess their health and fit them with ID bands before the birds fledge their nest atop UMass Lowell’s Fox Hall, the city’s tallest building, on May 25. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffEvan Stein of Jamaica Plain stopped to pose his 8-month-old son, Jonah, for a photo in a field of buttercups inside the Arnold Arboretum on May 29. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffSophia Barros (left), of Latin Academy, was en route to winning the Girls 100-meter hurdles during the Boston City League track and field championships at White Stadium on May 16. Barry Chin/Globe StaffSecond through the gate to the Boston Public Garden was 5-year-old Colin Krygowski, of Westford, during the Duckling Day Parade hosted by The Friends of the Public Garden on May 14. Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffThe Everett Crimson Tide Percussion Ensemble played on The Grand Staircase in the State House. After their performance, vibraphone player Luciana Rodrigues (left) and marimba Alisson Solis Deras hugged on May 21. Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffCeltics players celebrated after it was announced that Derrick White's buzzer-beater in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals was good, sending the series against the Heat to Game 7.Jim Davis/Globe StaffBrett Fenstermacher, Allison Olinsky, and Emma Reichheld danced along with funk band Lunatic Neighbor during PorchFest in Somerville on May 13. More than 200 musical acts performed on porches, stoops, and front yards all over town. Erin Clark/Globe StaffTaylor Sala, of Templeton, celebrated her recent 30th birthday in the Pink Room at Fancy That Tea House & Tea Shoppe in Walpole. Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffNortheastern University students celebrated the conclusion of their university's 121st commencement at Fenway Park on May 7.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffVicky, who arrived recently from Peru, used the Google Translate app on her phone to hear the proper pronunciations as she helped her son with his English homework inside the family’s rented two-bedroom apartment in Chelsea on May 8. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffAt Sunny Crest Farm, farmer and owner Bill Broderick (left) took Tony Russo, owner of the closed Russo's in Watertown, on a tour of his orchard in Sterling on May 8. Russo got his apples from this farm. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffPeople looked out on "The Cloud Terrace" on the 51st floor of the Prudential Tower, with a 360-degree open air roof deck, at View Boston, the new observatory on top of the building, on May 16.Lane Turner/Globe StaffKindergarten teacher Lisa Furtado stood on a chair in her classroom at the James B. Congdon Elementary in New Bedford on May 8 while a maintenance crew looked for a mouse that was spotted in the class. David L. Ryan/Globe StaffVeronica "Ronnie" Dane rested in bed as home aide Laura Goupil passed through the bedroom at her home in Stratham, N.H., on May 4. Ronnie, who suffers from Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) spends over 20 hours in bed per day to save energy for picking her kids up from school and other daily tasks. Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffBoston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid exchanged looks after Smart was called for a foul in the first quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 7 in Philadelphia.Barry Chin/Globe StaffBoston Mayor Michelle Wu acknowledged aapplause backstage after she played piano during the Concert For The City 2023 at the Boston Symphony Orchestra on May 7.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffAlastair Adam and his wife Leslie arrived for the live viewing of the coronation of King Charles III at the British Consulate-General's Residence on Beacon Hill in Boston on May 6Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffA pedestrian walked on Devonshire Street in Boston on May 27.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffKaren Read, a Mansfield woman charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, appeared in Norfolk County Superior Court for a pre-trial hearing on May 3.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffRed Sox player Raimel Tapia’s hair went flying out of his helmet as he slid into second base after hitting a double in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 4.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA farm cat roamed through the barn on May 3 at Clark Farm, a Carlisle farm that specializes in organic vegetables.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffShayla Johnson, 41, sat with her 1-year-old son, Ronin, at their home in Assonet on May 2. Johnson participated in a trial that includes a break to to allow time for people recovering from breast cancer to have children. Ronin was born in 2022 after his mother's pause in hormone therapy. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff