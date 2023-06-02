Plaintiffs ask federal judge to review Boston’s new redistricting map, citing concerns that race played too big a role

“Plaintiffs are largely pleased with the new redistricting map as it is significantly more in compliance with constitutional requirements,” attorneys for the groups wrote in a status report to the court filed Friday. Still, they cautioned, they are “concerned that the City Council ignored the warnings of this Honorable court and have once again ‘subordinated traditional race-neutral districting principles’ . . . to racial considerations.”

The plaintiffs in the federal litigation involving the city’s political map on Friday asked a federal judge to review the latest effort for “constitutional sufficiency” and argued that councilors may have once again improperly taken race into account while crafting this second map. The judge blocked councilors’ first attempt after finding that they had likely considered race unduly in their fall 2022 process.

The group of residents and neighborhood groups that successfully blocked Boston’s first redistricting map are now taking issue — albeit much more minor issue — with its second attempt.

The group first sued the city over the map last year, asking the court to prevent it from going into effect on the grounds that the council had improperly used racial considerations to draw boundaries. In early May, a federal judge blocked the map and directed the city council to craft another one. The council passed a new map and the mayor signed it last week.

Advertisement

This time, the plaintiffs are identifying a narrower set of issues with the map, focusing on two precincts: one in Mattapan on the border between Districts 4 and 5, and one near Grove Hall on the border between Districts 3 and 4. They asked the judge to review those areas in particular, and, “if this Honorable Court finds that racial considerations predominated over the decision to move these precincts,” then shift them back into neighboring districts.

Advertisement

“The good news is that the solution to this matter is far simpler than invalidating” the map, the attorneys wrote.

It’s not clear what impact the latest filing could have on the city’s map, or even the timeline for municipal elections. Mayor Michelle Wu told the council weeks ago that a new map had to be approved no later than May 30 to keep the fall elections on schedule.

But the plaintiffs are not asking the court to block the map in its entirety. Glen Hannington, one of their attorneys, told the Globe earlier this week that “this isn’t going to blow up.”

“It still looks like we’re going to resolve the matter, but I do think we have to raise a few issues,” Hannington said in an interview. “I don’t think it’s going to be a dealbreaker.”

Attorneys for the city also filed a status report to the judge on Friday, notifying her that the council and mayor had approved a new map. A spokesperson for Wu declined to comment further on the case.

According to the plaintiffs’ filing, “the parties have attempted to reach a joint status report but were unable to do so.”

Race is necessarily entangled with the redistricting process, which is governed by the Voting Rights Act, a federal law that looks to avoid the injustices of the past by ensuring communities of color are not disempowered or disenfranchised by political boundaries. Mapmakers, for example, cannot pack communities of color into so few districts that their political power is limited, nor “crack” them among so many districts that their voices are drowned out.

Advertisement

But mapmakers are also barred from basing decisions on race without “sufficient justification,” as US District Judge Patti Saris told the city last month.





Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.