Rabid beaver attacks swimmer in Hadley

“He was taken to the Hatfield side of the river by his friends to get to an ambulance,” Phillips said. “The man suffered injuries to his arm and chest and was taken to a hospital.”

Around 6:45 p.m., police received a report of a man who “had been attacked by a beaver on the Hadley side of the river,” Hatfield police Lieutenant Clinton Phillips said in a statement.

A rabid beaver attacked a man Sunday as he swam in the Connecticut River in Hadley, authorities said.

Phillips said animal control officials and the town Board of Health were informed of the attack.

Advertisement

“The beaver was tested at the state epidemiology lab in Jamaica Plain and was positive for rabies,” Dr. Robert Osley, chair of the Hatfield Board of Health, said by email. “The individual was treated in the hospital immediately after the incident.”

Osley said the public should remain vigilant outdoors this time of year.

“Just as a PSA, I’d like to remind the general public that we are now in season that rabies is more common,” Osley wrote. “If they see ANY animal behaving strangely or aggressively, do not approach it, but call authorities like the police, animal and wildlife officer or local board of health.”

Osley said that any animal, “whether a pet like cats or dogs, or wild animals like foxes, skunks, raccoons, opossums, or as we found out here in Hatfield, beavers, can potentially be infected with rabies.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.