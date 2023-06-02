Shark spotted off North Island Beach in Chatham

The apex predator was seen about a quarter mile off the island, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app , the third reported sighting since May 20.

The shark was last seen heading south around 1 p.m., according to the app, which uses crowdsourced data points to reduce shark “encounters and promote safety.”

An AWSC research team spotted the white shark, an estimated 10 or 11 feet long, said Cynthia Wigren, CEO and co-founder of the conservancy.

“This is the second sighting that I’m aware of off Cape Cod, and there was also a white shark spotted feeding on a whale off N.Y.,” she said in a statement. “All three are on Sharktivity.”

Advertisement

It was unclear whether the beach had been closed to swimmers.

The first reported shark sighting off Cape Cod occurred on May 20, when one was spotted killing a seal off Stellwagen Bank.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“We know from detection data from previous years that this is the time of year when white sharks start returning to the Cape,” Wigren said.

Great white sharks were once a rarity in New England. But as the population of seals has grown so has the number of sharks traveling to the region from warmer southern waters.

“As we get closer to the summer season, it is important to note that white sharks are making their way back to the Cape Cod coastline,” the shark conservancy posted on Facebook, along with information on how to remain safe as sharks become more numerous.

Specialists have said that great whites are most often seen on the outer Cape and parts of Cape Cod Bay, especially during peak season from August through October. The latest research indicates that sharks spend nearly half their time swimming in shallow waters, patrolling for seals.

Advertisement

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.