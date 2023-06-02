Six N.H. lawmakers voted against the state’s first in the nation primary. Here’s why.

But lawmakers in the state are bucking the party, speaking with nearly one voice to insist that no matter what the DNC says, New Hampshire will be number one.

Members of the DNC have argued that having voters in South Carolina go first will give people of color a bigger say in the process.

According to the Democratic National Committee’s new presidential primary calendar, New Hampshire will no longer go first.

They’ve rejected the DNC’s request to change New Hampshire’s state law in order to secure an early position in the calendar, and have put forward two pieces of legislation reaffirming New Hampshire’s primary, a tradition that began in 1920.

But that political momentum has not translated into a unanimous consensus.

The Globe spoke with the six lawmakers who voted in May against a Senate resolution affirming the Legislature’s support for New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary. Here’s what the dissenters had to say about their votes.

Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll, a Keene Democrat, agreed with the party’s rationale for moving the primary to a more diverse state. “New Hampshire does not reflect the demographics of the United States at large,” she said in an email. “To make the claim that there is enough diversity in New Hampshire to have us serve as a bellwether state shows the disproportionate influence that white people have on American politics.”

Toll acknowledged that her stance is politically unpopular in New Hampshire, but said as a progressive, she believes it’s the right thing to do. “Tradition is often a proxy for maintaining whiteness,” she said. “The arguments for maintaining New Hampshire’s position as first in the nation reflect prioritizing disproportionately white states.”

Rep. Lucius Parshall, a Marlborough Democrat, said he took the unpopular stance to make a point, not because he actually opposes New Hampshire going first which would be “like opposing ice cream.” He believes New Hampshire does a better job of parsing candidates than South Carolina would, but he said a resolution isn’t an effective vehicle for ensuring New Hampshire’s primacy.

“I felt it was more of an opportunity to bash Democrats than search for an actual solution,” he said. Plus, he said, the Senate doesn’t take up House resolutions, so why should the House take up a Senate resolution?

Rep. Molly Howard, a Hancock Democrat, called it a protest vote. “We are ranked last in the nation for voting access, and I don’t know why we’re talking about being first in the nation when ease in voting is so bad,” she said. “We need to be better about voting before we get the privilege of going first.”

She pointed to a 2022 report from the Election Law Journal ranking New Hampshire last when it comes to ease of voting, weighing measures like registration deadline, pre-registration laws, automatic voter registration, and poll hours.

And she agreed that the first in the nation primary should go to a more diverse state.

Rep. John Hunt of Rindge was the lone Republican to vote against the resolution and he said he did it on principle. “I don’t vote for resolutions,” he said, which he called a waste of time. He declined to opine on the Democratic primary. “Since I’m a Republican, who am I to say anything? Democrats can do what they want. It’s their deal,” he said.

Rep. Sherry Dutzy, a Nashua Democrat, said it was a difficult vote. “It’s easier to go along with the pack on something like this,” she said. She opted not to because: “I felt that having the focus on New Hampshire was not serving out democracy well.” She believes a regional primary would be a better system, allowing New Hampshire to still be among the first states but capturing more racial and economic diversity from some of the neighboring states.

She said she’s OK with New Hampshire not going first, but believes the whole system is due for an overhaul. And Dutzy said while this is a big issue for the state’s politicos, she’s not convinced regular people really care. “I have not gotten one email, one telephone call (from constituents),” she said.

And finally, there was the non-explanation from Rep. David Preece, a Manchester Democrat, who simply said, “It’s a long story but I really don’t want to go into it right now,” before hanging up the phone. He declined to elaborate on his vote.

In spite of those dissenting voices, the House passed the resolution, which has now been approved by both chambers and can make its way to the governor’s desk.

A second piece of legislation to tackle this issue also hit a roadblock this week, when members of the House Election Law Committee voted unanimously to kill a proposal to add New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary to the state constitution.

Committee chairman Ross Berry said the state’s existing law mandating New Hampshire go first works just fine. “The constitutional amendment wouldn’t have functionally changed anything and arguably could have complicated it by involving the courts,” he said.

Putting it into the constitution would have made the first in the nation a right, alongside the right to bear arms and freedom of speech, where Berry said it doesn’t belong.

“I’ve always viewed first in the nation as a political question that the state has to prove we’re worthy of,” he said. “Putting it into the constitution, it doesn’t sit well.”

The full House will still have a chance to vote on the constitutional amendment to decide whether to kill it.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.