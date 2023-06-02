Stow firefighters respond to shed fire, trees falling on homes, amid thunderstorms

Upon searching the area, companies discovered a shed at 268 Great Road that had been struck by lightning and was burning, the statement said.

Around 3:40 p.m., Stow fire received reports of smoke near Great Road, Stow fire said in a statement.

Stow firefighters responded to multiple incidents caused by intense thunderstorms Friday afternoon, including a shed fire caused by a lightning strike and two homes hit by falling trees.

There were no injuries. Firefighters extinguished the fire, the statement said.

At 3:52 p.m., the fire department responded to 150 Barton Road where a large tree had struck a home and knocked over the chimney, the statement said.

Advertisement

An engine company responding to the lightning strike was diverted to Barton Road to provide support, the statement said.

While on scene, firefighters were notified by a resident of nearby 156 Barton Road that a tree had fallen on their home as well, the statement said.

Firefighters and a building inspector ensured there were no additional hazards at both homes.

Fire companies also responded to several other downed trees and downed power lines near Barton Road, the statement said. Repairs were made by Hudson Light and Power.

“We had a busy half an hour as the storms moved through the area, but I am pleased to report that no one was injured as a result of either incident,” Stow Fire Chief John P. Benoit said in the statement. “I’m grateful to our crews who responded quickly and professionally to both incidents.”

















Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.