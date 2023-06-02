In a time of ‘amazing’ opportunity for offshore wind, US energy secretary says, R.I. is ‘on fire’

Rhode Island, she said, is doing that.

“It’s such an amazing time, and we cannot squander it,” Granholm said at the roundtable. “I keep saying your hair has to be on fire.”

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm got an up-close look at the opportunities of offshore wind power on a ferry tour of the Block Island wind farm Friday, then discussed the challenges the industry faces at a roundtable discussion at a Quonset Development Corporation building here.

“Your hair is so on fire, you have a hat on,” she told the state’s acting energy commissioner, Chris Kearns, who was wearing a hat, prompting hearty laughs in a crowd filled with green-energy advocates, labor leaders, and reporters.

The US Department of Energy is one of several parts of the federal bureaucracy with a role in wind power — for example, investing in wind energy research and development through its Wind Energy Technologies Office.

Granholm’s whirlwind visit started on a ferry trip from Quonset out to the five-turbine installation off Block Island. The small-scale demonstration project was the first in the United States. It’s now owned by the developer Ørsted, which is also building or proposing to build multiple other projects off Rhode Island’s coast, including Revolution Wind, which would bring its power to Rhode Island — not far from where Granholm had the roundtable, in fact.

Recent federal laws passed by Congress and signed by President Biden will help make wind power projects a reality, supporters said at Friday’s roundtable. Rhode Island, meanwhile, has multiple laws that won’t just make these projects desirable at a time when the world is trying to shift away from climate change-causing carbon emissions, but necessary as it tries to meet binding green energy targets.

But the industry faces challenges, US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said.

“I think we have to face the fact that there are headwinds in the offshore wind industry that need to be addressed,” said Whitehouse, who mentioned his proposals to reform permitting for projects, among other measures.

Some of the specific challenges that supporters mentioned Friday include a lack of domestic manufacturing, bottlenecks in the electricity transmission system, and not enough port capacity. Quonset is poised to play an increasingly large role in the wind power future, as will ProvPort, whose facilities in Providence Granholm visited last year. The proposed South Quay marine terminal project in East Providence could serve as a lay-down area for some of the very tall wind tower components to be marshaled. It is still trying to piece together its financing package.

Inflation has also taken a bite, Granholm said, causing supply chain costs to go up and making it difficult to abide by power purchase agreements.

Meanwhile, locally, when the state and the utility Rhode Island Energy asked developers to come forward with projects they could buy electricity from, only one came forward.

In Rhode Island, as elsewhere, wind power also faces local opposition, including from the fishing industry. An advisory board for the industry has threatened to sue over the under-development South Fork project, and raised opposition to Revolution Wind.

“I think there needs to be a more fulsome partnership with the fishing industry on offshore wind,” Granholm said. “I think there are ways to make this happen. It’s happened in other parts of the world very seamlessly, but there has to be intentionality upfront to partner with the fishing industry.”

