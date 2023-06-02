Woman, 82, allegedly killed by son in Marlborough hotel parking lot

An 82-year-old Westborough woman was fatally injured when her son allegedly drove into her with his pickup truck in the parking lot of a Marlborough hotel on Thursday, prosecutors said.
The body of Nancy Uhlman was found in the parking lot of the Lakeside Avenue hotel around 12:38 p.m. Thursday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said Friday.
Her son, 53-year-old Daniel Uhlman,is scheduled to be arraigned in Marlborough District Court Friday on multiple charges, including armed assault to murder a person over 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, prosecutors said.
“The preliminary investigation suggests that there was an altercation in the parking lot where Mr. Uhlman allegedly physically attacked his mother and struck her with her truck,” prosecutors said in a statement.
The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
