Woman, 82, allegedly killed by son in Marlborough hotel parking lot

An 82-year-old Westborough woman was fatally injured when her son allegedly drove into her with his pickup truck in the parking lot of a Marlborough hotel on Thursday, prosecutors said.

The body of Nancy Uhlman was found in the parking lot of the Lakeside Avenue hotel around 12:38 p.m. Thursday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said Friday.

Her son, 53-year-old Daniel Uhlman,is scheduled to be arraigned in Marlborough District Court Friday on multiple charges, including armed assault to murder a person over 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, prosecutors said.