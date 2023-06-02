Woman loses $28,000 in bitcoin scam

Police are investigating a scam in which a 65-year-old Merrimac resident was bilked out of $28,000. On April 27, the woman told police that while she was doing some shopping online, she clicked on a link and started receiving warnings that appeared to be scam alerts, instructing her to call a specific phone number. When she called the number, she was told to download an application because funds had been mistakenly transferred to her bank account and directed to contact her bank to correct the error. Police believe that the download allowed the scammers to access her personal information, and then, through a series of phone calls that were “spoofed” to make it appear that she was dealing with her actual bank, they convinced her to withdraw money from her account and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM nearby. Police Chief Eric M. Shears described the incident as “tragic” and warned people to be aware of the technologically advanced tricks that fraudsters employ to separate you from your money. “A key point to remember when trying to protect yourself against such scams is that few legitimate businesses will have you send payment via bitcoin, gift cards, or money transfer,” Shears said.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

ODD THEFTS

Some odd items have been reported stolen in Franklin recently. On March 21, police responded to the dog park at 700 Lincoln St. after eight boxes of dog poop bags were stolen from a storage container located there. Then on April 17, an officer was dispatched to a home on Miller Street for a report of a larceny of a mini-fridge that was used to sell duck eggs at the end of the driveway. The following week, on April 25, an officer took a report from a Pond Street resident about the disappearance of a Jenga set — the classic tower-building game involving building blocks — from the front lawn. Actually, the set had been near the road when it vanished, possibly at the hands of someone who thought it was free to take.

NECK DEEP IN MUD

Four members of the Shrewsbury Police Department were recently honored for a bizarre rescue they conducted earlier this year when a man got trapped up to his neck in mud. It happened on Feb. 13, when police were called to Flint Pond where 24-year-old Justin Schmautz of Shrewsbury and his girlfriend had been operating remote-controlled boats on the water. The trouble began when one of the boats became stuck and Schmautz walked out into the mud to get it, but quickly began to sink. It was like he was in quicksand, and within minutes, the thick muck was up to his shoulders. His girlfriend called 911 and Officer Alex Desimone arrived at the scene and tried to reach him, but quickly realized it would be impossible without getting stuck. The officer then got a ResQ Disc, which is a frisbee-like device used to help people trapped in water, and was able to throw the disc out to Schmautz. Desimone then acted as an anchor as fellow officers Dillon Zona, Tyler Vlass, and Sergeant Mark Sklut pulled on the rope and got Schmautz out of the mud safely. Schmautz later called them “the dream team” for getting him out of a sticky situation that could have been deadly. “I cannot thank them enough,” Schmautz said. On May 24, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. presented the District Attorney’s Team Excellence and Merit — TEAM Award to Desimone, Zona, Vlass, and Sklut for their actions. “These officers had to act fast and smart when they saw a man sinking deeper into the mud as seconds passed,” Early said. “Their training, coordination, teamwork, and swift response saved a person’s life that day.”

ANIMAL CALLS

On May 4, Hopkinton police received a report of a “growling squirrel” on Main Street. The police log stated that the responding officer “attempted to poke” the squirrel and it “didn’t move.” The animal control officer was notified.

On May 14, Stow police received a call from a resident who reported seeing a large coyote walking through his backyard toward Spindle Hill Conservation Area. According to the log entry, no action was taken by police, and the caller was gently reminded “that coyotes belong in the woods, and should be in the area.”

On May 21, someone on Walnut Street in Bridgewater called police to report that sheep were all over the road creating a hazard. An officer reported all sheep were corralled upon arrival.

A wild turkey has been making itself known in Ludlow. “Please please do not feed the wild turkey that’s been hanging around Center St.,” Ludlow Animal Control wrote on Facebook April 3. “He’s going to get hit or cause a car accident — best thing to do is scare him away from the area. Loud noises, a waving towel … anything to get him off the street.”





