Biden expected to sign debt ceiling bill, will deliver remarks from White House

"No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: This bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people," Biden said.

The White House has announced Biden will speak from the Oval Office on Friday night at 7 p.m. Eastern. In a tweet late Thursday night, Biden said he plans to sign the bill into law "as soon as possible."

President Biden is expected to sign legislation that suspends the debt ceiling and curbs federal spending as early as Friday and plans to deliver remarks from the White House on the bipartisan measure that will avert an unprecedented U.S. government default.

The Senate approved the measure Thursday night on a 63-36 vote, allowing Biden ample time to sign it before Monday, when the government would no longer be able to pay all of its bills without borrowing more money.

The deal, which cleared the House 314-117 on Wednesday, was struck days earlier by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Biden. It suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025. The Congressional Budget Office says the legislation will reduce the deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years.

No one got everything they wanted. Many liberal Democrats opposed the 99-page Fiscal Responsibility Act, objecting to curbs on government spending and to new work requirements for some recipients of federal food stamps and family welfare benefits. Far-right Republicans also slammed the agreement for not securing more aggressive spending cuts.

Before approving the bill, the Senate rejected 11 proposed amendments. Any changes to the legislation would have required it be sent back to the House, making it very difficult to meet the Monday deadline.

In an effort to alleviate concerns from defense hawks in the Senate that the debt ceiling bill would restrict Pentagon spending too much, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a joint statement Thursday saying the "debt ceiling deal does nothing to limit the Senate's ability to appropriate emergency supplemental funds to ensure our military capabilities are sufficient to deter China, Russia, and our other adversaries."

In the Senate, four Democrats and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) voted no, while 44 Democrats and Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with them, and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) voted yes. On the GOP side, 17 Republicans voted yes, and 31 voted no. The bill needed 60 votes to pass.

"Democrats are feeling very good tonight," Schumer said after the vote. "We've saved the country from the scourge of default. Even though there were some on the other side who wanted default, who wanted to lead us to default."

In a statement after the vote, McConnell credited House Republicans' efforts for avoiding a default and curbing "Washington Democrats' addiction to reckless spending that grows our nation's debt."

The debt ceiling caps the amount the U.S. government can borrow. The current level is $31.4 trillion, and the Treasury Department has been using what it calls "extraordinary measures" since January to shuffle money around in the federal budget to avoid needing to take on more debt.

Biden has said he might eventually seek to declare the nation's borrowing limit incompatible with the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which says that the federal government's debts must be paid, and try to get courts to back him.

The Washington Post’s Rachel Siegel, Marianne LeVine and Leigh Ann Caldwell contributed to this report.