Academia has an obligation to build tenure track for faculty of color

Once again, a woman of color beloved by her students has been denied tenure at a prestigious university, and once again the objection to the denial seems mainly to center on her strong teaching record and caring relationships with students (“Rejected bid for tenure at Dartmouth causes rift,” Metro, May 23).

At schools like Dartmouth (and the one where I was a tenured professor for more than 30 years, serving on the faculty tenure committee and as department chair, where I shepherded through more than one tenure case), teaching is and should be an important part of the evaluation for tenure. But to be granted the lifetime guarantee that a tenured position offers, it’s not enough to pass on through teaching (however brilliantly) knowledge created by others. Tenured university professors must be making their own contributions to knowledge through their own scholarship. (And yes, scholarship by faculty of color frequently offers new ways of thinking, for which new and evolving standards of evaluation may need to apply.)