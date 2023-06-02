Bowed but unbroken, a defiant LGBTQ+ community begins Pride Month

It’s an inauspicious but hardly unexpected start to this year’s Pride Month, the annual commemoration of the June 1969 Stonewall Inn uprising. On those steamy summer nights in New York’s Greenwich Village, bar patrons led by drag queens and trans women fought back against years of police harassment and violence.

On the first day of June, these headlines appeared on the NBC News webpage:

Those days of righteous unrest sparked the beginning of the modern LGBTQ+ movement — but not the end of the fight. A relentless escalation of Republican attacks on our rights and existence will make this Pride Month as urgent and fiercely political as any in recent memory.

“The people that are coming for LGBTQ+ rights are the same people [who are] coming for reproductive rights [and] for voting rights,” Kelley Robinson, Human Rights Campaign president, said during a virtual brief on anti-LGBTQ+ legislation earlier this year. “They don’t want to just set back the progress of the last 40 years, but the progress of the last 400.″

In his first Pride Month proclamation, in 2021, President Biden highlighted the lack of “protections for fundamental rights and dignity in hospitals, schools, public accommodations, and other spaces” for LGBTQ+ people; a “tragic spike” in violence against trans women of color; and “discriminatory bills” against trans youth.

That year would end with a record-setting 191 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in mostly Republican-led legislatures. In 2022, the number soared to at least 340.

Now, not even halfway into this year, there has been more GOP-driven legislation targeting and threatening LGBTQ+ lives, especially trans youth, than in the past two years combined — more than 600 bills, according to the White House. In multiple states, laws include bans on gender-affirming care for trans youth and prohibitions on drag performances in public spaces; books by LGBTQ+ authors have been pulled from school library shelves.

Under pressure from organized far-right groups, Bud Light and Target stepped back from their LGBTQ+ support in corporate campaigns. Instead of calling the police and having people who threatened workers and vandalized Pride displays in its stores arrested, Target chose to pull “items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” company officials said in a statement.

Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman and social media influencer, led to an ongoing right-wing boycott of the beer and a bumbling word cloud of a response from Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth that satisfied no one.

Both of these companies have long-standing relationships with the LGBTQ+ community. But at the first sign of trouble they emboldened far-right agitators by caving in to their demands. More will inevitably follow.

But the LGBTQ+ community has stood on this scorched earth before. In the 1980s I attended my first Pride parades during the peak of the AIDS crisis. And what I remember most is the ferocity of a community awakened in an all-out fight for their lives. As David France writes in his book “How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS,” that pandemic forced the LGBTQ+ community from what he calls “years of post-Stonewall docility.”

Prior to the recent onslaught of galvanizing anti-LGBTQ+ bills and laws, it had begun to feel like Pride had lost its political soul. Corporate floats replaced bar floats as gentrification gobbled up queer clubs and nightspots. Politicians wearing rainbow-colored boas and waving to crowds almost seemed to outnumber drag queens at parades.

Post-Stonewall docility found its modern descendant — post-Obergefell stasis. After the stunning 2015 Supreme Court decision that federalized marriage equality for same-sex couples, there seemed to be a lull in concerns about the fragility of our rights.

With the overturn of Roe v. Wade last year and a slew of laws in multiple states gutting reproductive freedom, it’s now clear that no right, even those defined as settled law in America, is definitive.

This Pride Month when we take to the streets, including in Boston, which will host its first Pride parade since 2019, we will be fighting for our lives against another deadly virus — this one infested with hate, intolerance, and far-right extremism.

“History isn’t something you look back at and say it was inevitable,” Marsha P. Johnson, the legendary Black trans woman on the front lines of the Stonewall uprising, once said. “It happens because people make decisions that are sometimes very impulsive and of the moment, but those moments are cumulative realities.”

This year, our reality is this: We will celebrate with pride all we have overcome, meet the challenges that lie ahead, and continue to march toward our freedom, bowed but unbroken.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.