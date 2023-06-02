After an already long work week, the Red Sox bullpen is in for a long weekend, but says it is ‘ready for it’

But the performance, while impressive, could have negative effects.

But with his team trying to avoid a sweep against the Reds and 5 ⅓ innings left in Thursday’s close game, Cora turned to five different pitchers. The Sox bullpen allowed just one run, limiting the damage after Sale’s early departure in an 8-2 victory at Fenway Park .

When Chris Sale walked off the mound, biting his glove after a start shortened by shoulder soreness, the card Red Sox manager Alex Cora uses to manage his bullpen’s availability didn’t feature much of the green that denotes well-rested relievers.

Thursday’s win marked the third consecutive day Cora needed an extended outing from his relievers.

He has had to rely on them extensively because of short starts from his rotation and may have to continue doing so with a four-game set against the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays — a series that will include a Saturday doubleheader — beginning Friday.

“It was an quote-unquote emergency and that’s how it is on the card — ‘emergency only,’” Cora said. “We used some guys and they did a good job. So tomorrow, obviously, we’re going to be short but [we will] make some moves … you have to reset in a sense to keep going over the weekend.”

Cora first turned to righthander Justin Garza, who continued his strong stretch in the major leagues with a clean 1 ⅓ innings. The 29-year-old has allowed only one run in his 7 ⅔ innings this season.

Then came Josh Winckowski, who pitched on back-to-back days for the first time since May 1 and 2. He’d been tagged with the loss Wednesday after throwing 24 pitches in 1 ⅓ innings and giving up three runs.

He bounced back with a scoreless sixth on 16 pitches. The 24-year-old said he throws like a starter at times because of his expanded arsenal. He can use five different pitches, he said, but used just a cutter, a slider, and a sinker Thursday, according to Baseball Savant.

Nick Pivetta struck out the side in the seventh armed with a fastball that averaged 96 m.p.h., a 2.1 m.p.h. increase over his season average.

Chris Martin gave up a pair of hits and an earned run in the eighth before the Red Sox offense blew the game open to retake the lead. Kenley Jansen closed the win with a 13-pitch ninth inning.

The 5 ⅓ innings finished what’s been a taxing series for the Sox bullpen. Red Sox relievers pitched nine innings in the first two games of the series — tied for fifth most in the majors across that two-day span — because of a five-inning start by James Paxton Wednesday and a four-inning start by Brayan Bello Tuesday.

The short starts have continued a troubling trend for Red Sox, who ranked 25th entering Thursday in innings pitched by starters, per FanGraphs. No Sox starting pitcher has gone past five innings since Bello on May 23.

Despite the workload, the relievers remain unfazed.

“Our whole bullpen as a group just always acts like we’re available and we’re ready to go,” Garza said.

Added Winckowski: “[Over] the course of the season, there’s always gonna be times where the workload cools down and there’s gonna be times where there’s more expected of you. I think the relievers, all of us together, are ready for it.”

Cora’s bullpen has been buoyed in that stretch by timely off-days, but that won’t continue for the immediate future.

The Red Sox will play 13 games in the next 13 days even with an off-day on Monday because Saturday features a doubleheader. They’re three games into a stretch that will see them play 26 times in 27 days.

The competition will also get steeper than Cincinnati — the Rays boast an offense that entered Thursday with the fourth-best OPS of any team since the 2013 season, per FanGraphs.

“It’s gonna be a long weekend, four games in three days,” Cora said. “So you just got to make sure you make the right moves and be ready.”

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byvarunshankar.