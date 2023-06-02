BC High boys’ volleyball reaches second round of Division 1 tournament for first time in program history

“We can afford that,” Chen said. “These kids are young, and they don’t really have a lot of pressure right now. They’re playing and having fun out there.”

He’s encouraged his group to take risks all season and attack each match without any apprehension.

The Boston College High boys’ volleyball team may have no seniors on its roster, but the Eagles play with a collective poise, fearlessness, and swagger that makes coach James Chen beam with pride.

BC High overcame a slow start to earn a 3-1 home win over New Bedford in a Division 1 first-round matchup on Friday. The No. 14 Eagles (13-6) grinded out a 20-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 victory over a No. 19 Whalers (13-8) squad that wouldn’t go away.

With the win, the Eagles advance to the Round of 16 for the first time in program history, where they’ll face the winner of No. 3 Natick and No. 30 Doherty.

Junior Mason Cleary powered BC High with 23 kills and 20 digs, junior Nevin Kannalath added 42 assists, and James Shriver, Grayson Kamadeu, and Connor Gallagher were critical as well.

The Whalers came in with a noticeable amount of enthusiasm and were loud and proud from the sideline. Dilson DaCosta Teixeira (10 kills) and Nick Rosa (nine kills) lifted New Bedford to a first-set victory.

BC High won the first two meetings this spring, 3-0 and 3-1, but perhaps this one would be different. Momentum was on the Whalers’ side, as the Eagles shook off some early jitters, yet Cleary ensured it didn’t stay there long.

“Everybody rallied together,” Cleary said. “We just bounced back.”

Chen has seen Cleary dominate all season, however this performance left him “kind of speechless.”

Even when everyone in the gym knew where the ball was going, Cleary timed his kills well and was relentless at the net. The Eagles stormed back to tie the match, then took a tight third set, but the Whalers kept coming.

“They gave whatever they had left in the tank,” New Bedford coach Ben Kaeterle said. “I’m proud of how they battled.”

New Bedford’s Carter Barbosa (14 digs and 31 assists) and Amir Salih Tavares were sharp in the fourth set, as the scoreboard went from 20-20 to 21-21 to 22-22. Eventually, Cleary finished what he started and sent the Eagle faithful into a frenzy.

The Eagles started their varsity program in 2009 and made the tournament in 2012. They’ve qualified every year from 2018 on and won a play-in match in 2019. This was the step that had eluded them up until Friday night.

“Every win to me is pretty gratifying,” Chen said, “but this is certainly a good memory to have.”

Division 1 State

Lexington 3, Arlington 1 — Matteo Luciani (15 kills, 10 digs), Jack Fan (34 assists), and Justin Cheng (10 kills, 4 blocks) helped the ninth-seeded Minutemen (14-5) storm to a first-round win at home.

St. John’s Prep 3, Malden 0 — Callum Brown’s 17 digs and .429 hitting percentage highlighted a first-round win for the fifth-seeded Eagles (12-6).

Division 2 State

Essex Tech 3, Burncoat 2 — Sophomore Barrett Cross logged a career-high 56 assists and Ryan Cole notched 21 kills as the No. 33 seed Hawks (12-8) captured a preliminary-round road win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Division 3

Non-tournament games

Shawsheen 16, Assabet 12 — After handling top-seeded Essex Tech, 15-8, Wednesday, the fourth-seeded Rams (14-6) opened a four-goal lead to start the second half and held off Assabet Valley to win the boys’ lacrosse vocational school title.

Shawsheen won three straight vocational titles from 2016-2018 but had not won since. Bray Carbone (5 goals), Chase Darcey (3 goals, 3 assists), Trey Elliott (2 goals, 3 assists), and Jack Martins (2 goals) led the Rams offense in the final with Caleb Caceres winning 18 of 29 faceoffs and Quinn Guinane producing 10 saves in net.

“For my upperclassmen, this is huge, because they never got to be a part of that [three-peat],” said Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker. “It’s awesome to have two great games going into the state tournament. The state voke championship is a great thing. It’s a work in progress, but at the end of the day it’s awesome for kids to experience competition against other kids that are going through the same thing they’re going through.”

No. 16 Nipmuc Regional will host No. 17 Shawsheen Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the first round of the statewide tournament.

Division 2 State

Plymouth North 9, Agawam 4 — Six goals from senior captain Tommy O’Connell were more than enough for the No.32 seed Blue Eagles (10-10) to secure their first postseason win in program history with a preliminary-round win over the No. 33 Brownies. North will next face top-seeded Reading.

Wakefield 13, Medford 2 — Bobby DeFeo scored five goals and won 88 percent of his faceoffs, Ryan Metsis added a hat trick and Kaiden Johnson made 11 saves on 13 shots to lead the No. 31 Warriors (7-12) in a preliminary-round matchup.

Division 4 State

Ipswich 20, Whittier 5 — Henry Wright scored his 100th goal in the first half and Eliot Donovan finished with goals to lead the ninth-seeded Tigers (9-5) past the No. 24 Wildcats (12-7) in a first-round matchup.

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 2 State

Danvers 17, Somerville 1 — Jordan Turcotte netted five goals, Ellie Anderson added four goals, and Savannah Botthof handed out four assists to lead the Falcons (8-11) in a preliminary-round triumph.

Division 3 State

Cohasset 18, Lee 1 — Laney Larsen powered home seven goals and an assist to lead the No. 3 Skippers (17-3) in the first-round win.

Norwell 15, Norton 0 — Danielle Cox (4 goals, 2 assists) centered a balanced attack for the sixth-seeded Clippers (16-4) in a first-round win over the No. 27 Lancers. Maddie McDonald (3 goals, 1 assist) and Charlise Cox (2 goals, 2 assists) totaled four points each for Norwell while Holly Panttila and Jessica Lee found the back of the net two times apiece. Caroline Burtch came down with seven draw controls and tacked on another goal for the Clippers.

Division 4 State

Cape Cod Academy 20, Martha’s Vineyard 4 — Ella Bartolomei shouldered the scoring load for the ninth-seeded Seahawks (11-8), racking up eight goals with two assists in a first round win over the Vineyarders in Osterville. Tilly Crosby added four goals and two assists for CCA in the win over its Cape & Islands foes and Flynn Kayajan made 11 stops in goal.

Georgetown 11, Hull 2 — Molly Giguere (5 goals, 1 assist) and Mary Surette (4 goals, 1 assist) alternated turns playing lead on offense for the 11th-seeded Royals (11-10) in a first-round win over the No. 22 Pirates (14-6). Katie Davies made eight saves on 10 shots in the victory for Georgetown.

Hamilton-Wenham 20, Bourne 5 — Evelyn Bernard secured nine draw controls on top of leading the seventh-seeded Generals (12-7) in scoring with six goals and an assist in a first-round win over the No. 26 Canalwomen at Gordon College in Wenham. Grace Glidden, Maisie Leland, Avery Nistl and Libby Pollard all managed two goals apiece for H-W and Ava Vautour made seven saves, with defensive help from Elizabeth Ireland and Ava Shultz.

Triton 9, Tri-County 8 — Chloe Connors scored six goals, including the winner in overtime after causing a turnover, to send the 30th-seeded Vikings (2-17) onto the next round with a come-from-behind win over the 35th-seeded Cougars (13-6) in Rowley. Julia Price made 10 saves in net for Triton, which draws No. 3 Dover-Sherborn.

Non-tournament games

Essex Tech 19, Bristol-Plymouth 1 — Maddie McDonald recorded four goals and three assists in helping the Hawks (17-2) repeat as State Vocational Champions with a win over the Craftsmen. Molly McCleod (3 goals, 1 assist) and Carrie Martinez (2 goals, 3 assists) supplemented the attack for Essex.

Softball

Division 1 State

Lynn Classical 5, Lexington 2 — Senior center fielder Manuela Livardo clubbed a solo home run and senior third baseman Eliana Alas collected both a double and a triple for the No. 38 Rams (13-8) in a preliminary-round win over the No. 27 Minutemen. Classical advances to face No. 6 Lincoln-Sudbury.

Division 2 State

Dartmouth 3, Danvers 2 — Megan Arruda doubled on a 1-2 count in the bottom of the sixth and drove the winning run in for the fourteenth-seeded Indians (12-8) in a first round victory over No. 19 Danvers. Arruda also earned the win on the mound, striking out five, walking one, and allowing two runs on nine hits.

Pembroke 8, Plymouth South 2 — Ava Dunphy (4 for 4, 4 RBIs) and Sydney Straub (3 for 2, 2 RBIs) launched the No. 29 Titans (12-8) over No. 38 Plymouth South in the preliminary victory. Pembroke will face fourth-seeded Burlington in the first round on June 5 at 4 p.m.

Division 3 State

Arlington Catholic 4, Pentucket 3 — Junior Jacqui Murdock allowed just one in the first-round win for the No. 22 Cougars (10-11).

Gloucester 15, Medfield 12 — Emma Carrapichosa smacked three hits, and Ashlee Aiello, Tasara Frontiero, Jenna Connelly tallied two hits a piece, boosting the No. 13 Fishermen (14-7) over No. 20 Medfield in a first round victory.

Medway 4, Foxborough 0 — Junior pitcher Ava Fahey tossed a five-hit shutout with zero walks to lead the 14th-seeded Mustangs (13-6) to a first-round victory over the No. 19 Warriors, marking Medway’s first softball playoff victory in more than a decade. Senior Olivia Basso and sophomore Audrey Durgin each drove in runs, and sophomores Olivia Klaus and Priya Bedard added two hits. Freshmen Allyson Fagan and Gracie Delucia each doubled.

Boys’ tennis

Division 2 State

Nashoba 4, Plymouth South 1 — Victor Xu, Philip Baykov, and Jesse Gjeltma swept first, second and third singles, respectively, for the No. 21 Wolves (14-5) in a first-round win.

Girls’ tennis

Division 1 State

Newton North 3, Needham 2 — With the overall score tied at 2 apiece, and a second doubles match suspended at a set apiece, sophomores Julia Kammer and Kathryn Fine prevailed on Friday in a thrilling 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4) victory, propelling the No. 21 Tigers (8-10) to the second round.

Division 4 State

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Clinton 0 — Sky Jara and Chloe Gern took first and third singles, respectively, 6-0, 6-0 in each, to lead the top-seeded Generals (18-1) to a first-round win.

Correspondents Matt Doherty, Ethan Fuller, Jake Levin, Zachary Lyons, Mike Puzzanghera, AJ Traub, Nate Weitzer, and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.