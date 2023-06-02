In a bittersweet ending, the Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon co-op bows out of the Division 5 softball tournament as both Catholic schools are shuttered

Following a 13-5 loss to No. 31 Carver Friday in the preliminary round of the Division 5 state softball tournament, the No. 35 Warriors needed to celebrate one final time. With both schools permanently closing their doors, the contest marked the final time that players would represent either school in any sport.

CARVER –– Steve Daley, the co-coach of the Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon softball team, trotted down the third base line as his team waited for him. Unbeknownst to Daley, the entire team was waiting to douse him with a multitude of water bottles, drenching his green Matignon hat and black T-shirt.

Matignon coach Steven Daley addresses his team on the mound during Friday's Division 5 softball matchup against No. 31 Carver. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon co-coach Stephen McGovern told his team in the postgame gathering he would miss them, speaking to the group as many battled tears in a bittersweet moment that marked the final time the Warriors would don their green, purple, and white colors.

Falling into a 12-1 deficit in the third inning, the Warriors displayed resilience, scoring three times in the top of the seventh, highlighted by senior Kaila Penrose’s third RBI of the afternoon.

Each member of the team stood in the dugout for the final frame, shielded from the sun by a white tent. Sophomore Keyshla Perez hung onto the fence as the Warriors grasped to their final outs as a team.

“At the beginning of the year, I said hopefully we’ll finish 10-10 — a little bit better than I thought we’d be,” said Steve Daley. “I’m proud of them.”

While shock waves reverberated at the news both schools were closing at the end of the academic year, the Warriors banded together to make the playoffs and finish with an 11-10 record. Balancing school work, softball, and preparing applications to make a decision on where to attend school next year proved to be a challenging task, but it did not faze the resilient group.

Saint Joseph’s pitcher Abby Coyle (1) congratulates Carver players following her team's 13-5 in the first round of the Division 5 softball tournament. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“I feel like I kind of knew that it was eventually going to happen, but I can’t expect that ever,” said junior Abby Coyle, a Dedham resident who attended Saint Joseph Prep.

Taylor Daley was in the car with her father, Steve, when an email popped up on her phone on May 2. It was entitled “Somber Announcement.”

After reading the news aloud that Matignon would be closing at the end of the school year, Steve slammed on the brakes of his car. Taylor immediately texted freshman teammate Kailyn French, who dismissed it as a senior prank.

“I didn’t know what to think,” said French. “Once I knew that it was real, I had to start the process of applying to schools, not just for academics, but sports too.”

Matignon teammates Kyla Vitale (left) and Keyshla Perez (right) share a heart-to-heart moment at the conclusion of their final softball season together. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The group forged lasting friendships through long hours on the field, rolling to a 25-14 record in two seasons after the shorthanded schools combined to form a co-op.

Matignon athletic director Mike Lahiff, a 1975 graduate of the school, has been in his current role for five years after spending 13 years at Stoneham High and another 11 in the same capacity at Watertown High. With the number of enrolled students dwindling, Lahiff lamented the closing of an institution he attended along with nine of his younger siblings.

“I’ve seen the plight of small high schools trying to survive athletically,” said Lahiff. “Public schools, they’ll survive because they have to educate, but Catholic schools can’t cut it, and that’s what’s happened.”

Advertisement

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.